Wrestling veteran wants "Steve Austin or Mike Tyson" to feature in Roman Reigns' match at WWE WrestleMania 40

A wrestling veteran recently shared that legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin or Mike Tyson could somehow be a part of current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' potential match at WrestleMania 40.

Before making a thunderous return to Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock, in an interview, stated that his battle against Reigns was locked for WrestleMania 39. However, plans took a wild turn as Cody Rhodes faced The Tribal Chief at this year's Mania. During the same interview, The Great One didn't shy away from teasing that at WrestleMania 40, he may come face-to-face with his cousin.

While speaking on Tuesday with The Ticketmaster, former WCW booker Kevin Sullivan made a suggestion that could elevate the possible Roman Reigns vs. The Rock encounter at next year's WrestleMania.

"If you put a special referee like [Steve] Austin or Mike Tyson or even one of the elders from The Tribal Chief's [family] — there's so many ways you could do it. They're gonna draw even without it [special referee] but if you want to put a cherry on the cake, get somebody like Austin or someone from the original Bloodline, and they'll draw huge," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Jim Cornette names a surprising Cody Rhodes opponent if Roman Reigns faces The Rock at WrestleMania 40

The American Nightmare was unsuccessful at "finishing his story" at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. Assuming that The Great One appears to take on The Tribal Chief, Jim Cornette believes Rhodes should win the title at Royal Rumble itself.

On an episode of the Drive-Thru podcast, the WWE veteran noted if Cody defeats Reigns at Royal Rumble, with The Rock interfering in the bout, it would set up a dream match between the Anoa'i family members.

However, given that CM Punk is out of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), he could also make a surprise entrance at Royal Rumble to win the competition and face The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 40.

"Boom! Now you got a double main event, one night for each night at WrestleMania," he said.

Only time will tell if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes his presence at Royal Rumble to humble The Tribal Chief in 2024.

Do you want to see Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

