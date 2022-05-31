"She's not a newbie" – Veteran on if WWE is unhappy about stars like Doudrop getting too over (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has been quite vocal about WWE's booking of female talent. The former writer has spoken in detail about how WWE has ruined Becky Lynch and other prominent wrestlers, and one of them is Doudrop.

In recent weeks, the Scottish star has fallen down the pecking order despite being touted as a future RAW Women's Champion. Vince Russo raised doubts over company officials not being in favor of female stars like Doudrop getting too over with the audience.

Russo couldn't come up with any other logical explanation for the creative struggles that the former NXT UK star has faced:

"I'm really trying to understand. When you look at her, when we look at Doudrop, we have to ask ourselves the question. Where these women getting too over for somebody in the WWE that didn't like it? You have to ask that question. I'm thinking out loud because I'm trying to understand this," said Vince Russo. (from 37:33 to 38:05)

Doudrop is a highly-rated talent who has worked in various top promotions since 2007. Vince Russo said that the 31-year-old star wasn't a newcomer in wrestling and deserved to be treated better on the main roster.

Russo stated that Doudrop knew the ins and outs of the business and was possibly aware of her current predicament:

"Doudrop, a very, very gifted big woman. Who came in on a roll, and Chris, you even told me, she has been on the indies for years. This woman knows what she is doing. She is not a newbie. She knows what she is doing and what is going on." (from 38:06 to 38:25)

What happened with Doudrop on this week's WWE RAW?

Doudrop has found it challenging to get in-ring time on Monday nights as her match this week was her first outing on RAW since May 9th. Her losing streak, which has stood since February, continued as Alexa Bliss picked up her fourth consecutive victory since returning to RAW.

While WWE focuses on rebuilding Bliss, Doudrop could team up with Nikki ASH and most likely be involved in the tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Championship.

However, the tournament's future is presently up in the air, and we're unsure about what's in store for Doudrop and several other underutilized wrestlers from the women's locker room.

