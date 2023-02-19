Dutch Mantell has provided his take on WWE possibly booking a Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn.

Reigns is only a few hours away from defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Zayn at the Elimination Chamber. The winner of this match will face Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell suggested that the current storyline should revolve only around Reigns and Zayn.

"Actually, you take away some of your steam, its Sami [Zayn] and Roman [Reigns], period. Leave it like it is. Sometimes when I was booking, sometimes, you would think and think and think... and most often times, I would go back to the first thought I had, which was the best one and stay with it," said Dutch Mantell.

He continued, adding that a third person's addition to the angle won't make sense.

"I think if they make it a three-way, why? Why would you make it a three way? The heat is with two guys, like two guys got into a fight on the street and all of a sudden, 'Oh, we're going to have another one. They added another guy', what? Wait a minute, three guys fighting, why is he in it?" added Mantell. [From 14:15 to 15:01]

Dutch Mantell spoke about the WWE Universe's importance in Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's storyline

In continuation of the same conversation, Dutch Mantell said that the WWE Universe in Montreal, Canada, seemed more interested in Sami Zayn's angle with Roman Reigns.

The veteran believes that the creative team won't mess with the storyline by adding a third man.

"They won't mess with it. Leave it like it is because there's no need to change. No need to alter it, just leave it like it is because you can tell by that crowd tonight, they are interested in the way it's booked. So leave it like it is," added Mantell. [From 15:04 to 15:25]

Zayn will aim to win his first world championship in WWE by dethroning Roman Reigns.

