Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has given his take on what WWE should do with Sami Zayn and The Bloodline going into WrestleMania 39.

On RAW's 30th anniversary episode, The Honorary Uce was almost kicked out of the group after he couldn't defend himself during the Tribal Court segment, but Jey Uso came to his rescue. He still has to prove himself to Roman Reigns, and if he fails, he'll most likely be on the receiving end of The Samoan Spike by Solo Sikoa.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran stated that there are still a couple of weeks left before the Grandest Stage of Them All, which means they could further the story before the event.

"It seemed like this was kind of a quick jump ahead from Roman being a little grumpy with him to 'Arrr, gonna spike you now!' But I assume, they've still got another eight or nine weeks before WrestleMania, so they're gonna space this out. But I think, obviously, at WrestleMania, something has to transpire where the people can be full-throated behind Sami," said Cornette. (0:23-0:56)

Cornette added that The Bloodline could turn on Sami before WrestleMania:

"However, this break/split/chasm is going to develop between Sami and The Bloodline, it's got to be right about that time, right? Or would happen at WrestleMania. But probably if they want to make WrestleMania strong, it would happen beforehand." (0:57-1:15)

Jim Cornette doesn't think Sami Zayn will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

The two favorites to win the Royal Rumble match and face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at The Show of Shows are Cody Rhodes and The Rock. The Honorary Uce is another name that people are talking about.

Jim Cornette doesn't think that Roman Reigns' opponent will be Sami Zayn, as The Tribal Chief will have to win the match.

"I don't think we're getting Roman vs. Sami at WrestleMani unless The Rock is definitely out... Do we see Roman and Sami at WrestleMania Night One and then Cody [at Night Two] because even if we have Roman and Sami, Roman will beat Sami," said Cornette. (1:57-2:45)

Sami Zayn is one of the most popular superstars in WWE right now. If he turns babyface and reunites with Kevin Owens, they could get insanely over.

When do you think The Bloodline will turn on Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comments below!

