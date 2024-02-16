Wrestling veteran on what WWE should do with Triple H and The Rock after The Game called out The Great One on SmackDown

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has commented on how WWE could proceed with the Triple H and The Rock storyline.

During the WrestleMania 40 press event, The Great One confronted The Game backstage and used a significant amount of profanity in his speech. The latter made his televised return on SmackDown last week and called out The Brahma Bull. He reminded him that he's the one steering the ship. The WWE Chief Content Officer also made it clear that the main event of WrestleMania 40 will be Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran stated that although Triple H and The Rock can't have a match, there could be a power struggle between them, and trading fists isn't what's important in this storyline.

"They can't have a match obviously, you mentioned Triple H's heart problems. But again, The Rock can talk like crazy and whatever we think he's a big star, and now he's a heel. The fans wouldn't believe Nick Aldis or Adam Pearce or anybody else standing up to The Rock verbally or trying to put his foot down in a power struggle. Triple H has got enough pool and enough stroke and enough credibility with that audience that they will say, 'Yeah, this is going to be a struggle,'" said Cornette. [6:25-7:04]

He added:

"The personalities are what's important here and they don't have to fight. Again I can't wait to see it like you said they can go so many different ways. Aldis can flip alliance or to the board of directors and try to undermine Triple H or whatever." [7:14-7:30]

The Rock and Roman Reigns are set to return on WWE SmackDown this week

It was announced on the blue brand last week that on the next episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns and The Rock would make their return. The two stars are now on the same page, and they're both heels.

They both have issues with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. Although it hasn't been made official yet, it's been speculated that the four men will collide in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40 Night One. It'll be interesting to see how it pans out.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

