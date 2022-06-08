Wrestling world erupts as Apollo Crews returns to WWE NXT

WWE RAW Superstar Apollo Crews made a surprise return to NXT 2.0 on the latest edition of the show.

In 2015, the former Intercontinental Champion debuted in NXT but was called up to the main roster the following year. Crews came out to confront NXT Champion Bron Breakker after the latter wondered who else wanted to step up to challenge him for his title. The star dropped his Nigerian accent and wasn't accompanied by Commander Azeez.

When Bron Breakker asked the locker room who was his next opponent, he didn't expect Crews to show up, and neither did the WWE Universe.

Many fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to this surprise return. You can check out some of the tweets below:

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

GOOD! Apollo Crews is back, and long gone is the accent.GOOD! #WWENXT Apollo Crews is back, and long gone is the accent.GOOD! #WWENXT https://t.co/5lci4iz9eB

Honestly, Apollo was called up to the main roster way too soon. Him getting that call up right after Mania was odd. So I have no problem with him going back to NXT to develop more.

Keegan Dimitrijevic @KeeganRW



#WWENXT Apollo Crews and Bron Breakker should be awesome Apollo Crews and Bron Breakker should be awesome #WWENXT

Apollo was right. He was called up way too soon. Woulda made some magic if he fought Finn for the NXT Title.

In his promo, Apollo stated that he misses NXT and the energy that is generated by the crowd. He didn't outright challenge Bron Breakker to a title match, but said he'd see the latter down the road.

Apollo Crews hasn't appeared on Monday Night RAW for a while now, as he's been competing on WWE Main Event against various opponents. He is not the only main roster talent in NXT 2.0 this year, as Natalya, Viking Raiders, and Rey & Dominik Mysterio also made surprise appearances.

