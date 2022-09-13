Create

"Well deserved!" - Wrestling world erupts as Bayley's faction are crowned new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Damage CTRL
Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions
Modified Sep 13, 2022 07:37 AM IST

The WWE Universe on Twitter went into a frenzy as Dakota Kai and Iyo Kai were crowned the new Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW.

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah became the champions two weeks ago after a controversial end to the match, where Aliya pinned Dakota Kai, who wasn't legal. A rematch was announced this week on Monday Night RAW between the two teams.

At one point, it looked like Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez would retain their titles when Aliyah planted Kai with a facebuster and went for the pin. However, Bayley interfered by placing Kai's foot on the bottom rope.

This would result in Rodriguez attacking Bayley before getting taken out by a moonsault from Iyo Sky. Taking advantage of the chaos outside the ring, Dakota Kai picked up the victory after pinning Aliyah.

#DAMAGECTRL did it!!!@itsBayleyWWE's prophecy has taken over #WWERaw! https://t.co/tyBUMafbjv

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to show their appreciation for the new tag champs, with many saying that Kai and Sky deserved to win the titles.

Check out some of the reactions below.

@WWE @itsBayleyWWE DAKOTA KAI (AND IYO SKY) TAG TEAM CHAMPION(S) LFG https://t.co/qDISsPJKub
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE Holy pyro tho
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE ❤️❤️❤️😘
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE Good match. I'm surprised they won!
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE the sell at the end was hilarious
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE Well deserved! 👏🏼
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE THEY DESERVE IT
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE Exactly where the titles belong
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE real champions!!!!!! ❤️‍🔥
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE The right decision
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE WHY NOT DO THAT IN THE FIRST PLACE?? https://t.co/KQMbRPZOfe

One fan commented that the match had many "glitchy moments":

@WWE @itsBayleyWWE So many glitchy moments in that match

While another fan commented that this win was obvious.

@WWE @itsBayleyWWE Could it have been any more obvious this was the plan?

There were even some references to The Bloodline.

@WWE @itsBayleyWWE https://t.co/anjwSmolDN
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE W hunter https://t.co/jj8PEFCwTX

Fans have already started speculating that Bayley is going to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

@WWE @itsBayleyWWE Next bayley ::Raw women’s champion👀
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE Two belts down one more to go

It will be exciting to see how the women's tag team scenario unfolds with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky as champions. It remains to be seen who their first challengers will be.

Do you think the right team won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

