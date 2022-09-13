"Well deserved!" - Wrestling world erupts as Bayley's faction are crowned new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

The WWE Universe on Twitter went into a frenzy as Dakota Kai and Iyo Kai were crowned the new Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW.

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah became the champions two weeks ago after a controversial end to the match, where Aliya pinned Dakota Kai, who wasn't legal. A rematch was announced this week on Monday Night RAW between the two teams.

At one point, it looked like Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez would retain their titles when Aliyah planted Kai with a facebuster and went for the pin. However, Bayley interfered by placing Kai's foot on the bottom rope.

This would result in Rodriguez attacking Bayley before getting taken out by a moonsault from Iyo Sky. Taking advantage of the chaos outside the ring, Dakota Kai picked up the victory after pinning Aliyah.

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to show their appreciation for the new tag champs, with many saying that Kai and Sky deserved to win the titles.

Check out some of the reactions below.

One fan commented that the match had many "glitchy moments":

While another fan commented that this win was obvious.

There were even some references to The Bloodline.

Fans have already started speculating that Bayley is going to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

It will be exciting to see how the women's tag team scenario unfolds with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky as champions. It remains to be seen who their first challengers will be.

Do you think the right team won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

