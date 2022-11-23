Wrestling world erupts as former RAW star returns to assault Wes Lee

Dijak (FKA T-Bar) returned to NXT and assaulted Wes Lee after his NXT North American Championship match against Carmelo Hayes.

This week on NXT, Wes Lee defended his North American Championship in a fast-paced back-and-forth contest that had the fans on their feet from start to finish.

The bout was a test of both superstars' strength and showcased their quickness and in-ring ability. There were plenty of false finishes that had fans hooked. At one point, it seemed like Carmelo Hayes would regain the North American Championship in his trademark style when Trick Williams showed up at ringside.

However, that wasn't the case, as Wes Lee wasted no time in taking him out of the equation before planting Hayes on the mat for the win. Lee retained the championship in his first title defense, but his night was far from over.

Following the match, Dijak appeared out of nowhere and assaulted Lee to close the show.

Dijak's NXT return had many fans happy, who took to Twitter to voice their joy. Check out some of the reactions below:

One fan congratulated Wes Lee on a successful title defense while also telling him that Dijak was now his reward for the victory.

Another fan said they needed Dijak on the main roster instead of NXT.

One fan was critical of Booker T's commentary.

It looks like Dijak has already been inserted into the NXT North American Championship picture. We will have to wait and see if WWE books him properly this time.

What do you make of Dijak's return? Sound off in the comments section.

