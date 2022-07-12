Wrestling world flares up with reactions to Dolph Ziggler's return on RAW

Former United States Champion Dolph Ziggler made a surprise return to RAW after nearly three months.

The Showoff was last seen on WWE television competing on the developmental brand as a heel. He was in a feud against Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. Ziggler received acclaim from the WWE Universe in 2013 when he became the World Heavyweight Champion.

The former world champion sat ringside on the latest edition of RAW amidst a tag team match between Bobby Lashley and Riddle against Theory and Omos. When Theory was pinning Riddle, he put his foot on the ropes for support, but was pushed off by Ziggler. Thus, enabling Riddle and Lashley to get the win over Mr. MITB's team. After the match, The Showoff hit Theory with a superkick.

The wrestling world was taken aback by Dolph Ziggler's return and stated that he had seemingly returned as a face:

Another fan mocked the former United States Champion with a clip from a previous promo citing that that would be him next week to Theory:

Another Twitter user stated that Ziggler had some of his best career defining moments when he was a babyface:

Ashlee @_itsashleeee_ Dolph Ziggler has actually had his best career defining moments as babyface. So I am actually really excited about this. #WWERaw Dolph Ziggler has actually had his best career defining moments as babyface. So I am actually really excited about this. #WWERaw https://t.co/N7Hmzy6Qr4

Another fan wished to see a match between Theory and Dolph Ziggler for the MITB briefcase:

RJ...🏆7 @RJ2OO



Dolph Ziggler vs Theory for MITB Briefcase



#WWERaw I want this matchDolph Ziggler vs Theory for MITB Briefcase I want this match 🔥Dolph Ziggler vs Theory for MITB Briefcase#WWERaw https://t.co/n6y8GmegAT

One fan highlighted their enthusiasm for having the former US champion back:

Hunter 🤘🏻 @xBlackStarPunkx Babyface Dolph Ziggler was missed. Good to see him back in that role. #WWERaw Babyface Dolph Ziggler was missed. Good to see him back in that role. #WWERaw

Another user stated that Ziggler's return was the chaos RAW needed:

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble



This is the chaos I'm talking about. Surprise us.



#WWERaw DOLPH ZIGGLER!This is the chaos I'm talking about. Surprise us. DOLPH ZIGGLER!This is the chaos I'm talking about. Surprise us. #WWERaw https://t.co/1tuYM1YqkG

Dolph Ziggler added NXT Championship to his list of accolades this year

The Showoff was part of the RAW roster for the past couple of years and was competing as a heel along with his tag team partner, Robert Roode.

In March this year, The Showoff defeated Ciampa and Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat match to win his first NXT championship. At NXT Stand & Deliver, Ziggler retained his title against Breakker due to an interference by his tag team partner Roode.

With Dolph Ziggler's return seemingly as a babyface and his interruption during Theory's match, we may witness a feud between both men. Though Theory issued a warning to Roman Reigns on SmackDown last week to be cautious during his match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far