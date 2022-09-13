“Worse than The Bloodline” - Wrestling world is furious over faction destroying Edge at the end of WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW ended with Edge taken out by The Judgment Day.

In the main event, The Rated-R Superstar was set to exact his revenge on Dominik Mysterio, who attacked him at WWE Clash at the Castle. He was interrupted by Rey Mysterio, who tried to reason with the WWE Hall of Famer and pardon his son. However, it did not take long for the rest of Judgment Day to interfere.

Damian Priest quickly took out Rey and the focus shifted to Edge. Judgment Day beat up the Rated-R Superstar and wedged his leg into a steel chair. Balor hit the Coup de Grace, almost breaking the veteran's leg in half.

The wrestling world was furious over the repeated interference of Judgment Day members during matches.

Some compared the faction to Roman Reigns' Bloodline and claimed it was worse.

Austin Rains @AustinRains96 @WWE @EdgeRatedR I think this is worse than the bloodline. Neither can go a match without doing some to interfere. @WWE @EdgeRatedR I think this is worse than the bloodline. Neither can go a match without doing some to interfere.

Fans were also not ready to believe that the WWE Hall of Famer had no friends on the roster to come out and help him.

#1 Dequan Finn Supporter @fuccohiostate @WWE @EdgeRatedR So you're trying to tell me that Edge has 0 friends in the locker room that could come out and assist him other than Rey? Segments like this have never made sense to me @WWE @EdgeRatedR So you're trying to tell me that Edge has 0 friends in the locker room that could come out and assist him other than Rey? Segments like this have never made sense to me

chad b @chadb245 @WWE @EdgeRatedR Where is AJ, Dolph Ziggler and Braun. That was a horrible ending to Raw. Are you sleeping writer This faction is boring now and Dominik is still a weak wrestler. @WWE @EdgeRatedR Where is AJ, Dolph Ziggler and Braun. That was a horrible ending to Raw. Are you sleeping writer This faction is boring now and Dominik is still a weak wrestler.

They also predicted that the Rated-R Superstar would not be seen until the Royal Rumble.

A few people were upset that the show's ending was predictable.

alicia. ☆ @agunter_xo @WWE @EdgeRatedR Well that was lame, I waited up for that? If it wasn't for the judgement day Dom would still be getting thrown around like the rag doll he is. Oh and Rey coming out, was stupid also. @WWE @EdgeRatedR Well that was lame, I waited up for that? If it wasn't for the judgement day Dom would still be getting thrown around like the rag doll he is. Oh and Rey coming out, was stupid also.

KG @bigdaddytaz71 @WWE @EdgeRatedR So freaking obvious that this was going to happen. Yeah Dom looked good, but at the same time wwe makes him look weak by Rhea telling everything to do. They are trying so hard to shove judgment day down our throats. @WWE @EdgeRatedR So freaking obvious that this was going to happen. Yeah Dom looked good, but at the same time wwe makes him look weak by Rhea telling everything to do. They are trying so hard to shove judgment day down our throats.

Not all fans hated the segment, as some found it interesting and felt the finish to RAW reminded them of WWE's Attitude era.

Jack🇺🇸 @Lufc_Anderson26 @cichatirto @WWE @EdgeRatedR Just goes to show it wasn't that hard to get wwe this interesting again. Although we'd watch regardless lol @cichatirto @WWE @EdgeRatedR Just goes to show it wasn't that hard to get wwe this interesting again. Although we'd watch regardless lol

Xylot Themes @XylotThemes



Thank you to everyone who is watched



Thank you for making



See you for tomorrow night for NXT 2.0 on Cum Toosday @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! @WWE That was one of the best RAWS of all time.Thank you to everyone who is watched @WWE tonight! We appreciate every single one of you!Thank you for making #WWERAW the #1 show on all of cable/satellite tv!See you for tomorrow night for NXT 2.0 on Cum Toosday @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! @WWE That was one of the best RAWS of all time.Thank you to everyone who is watched @WWE tonight! We appreciate every single one of you!Thank you for making #WWERAW the #1 show on all of cable/satellite tv!See you for tomorrow night for NXT 2.0 on Cum Toosday @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! https://t.co/gRJoyj8cgS

Edge and Rey Mysterio aren't the only targets of Judgment Day

Judgment Day has been open about adding more members to their faction. If anyone denies their proposal, the star ends up on Judgment Day's hit list. On RAW tonight, Matt Riddle refused to join forces with the faction, leading to a match between Riddle and Balor.

Although Balor did emerge as the victor thanks to some interference from Seth Rollins, the feud between Riddle and the Judgment Day may have just begun.

The closing segment of RAW may be the last time we see the Rated-R Superstar for a while. Fans will have to tune in to next week's episode of Monday Night RAW to find out what is next on Judgment Day's agenda.

Who would you like to see join the Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments section below.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. Which is the more dominant faction? The Bloodline The Judgment Day 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy