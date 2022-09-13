“Worse than The Bloodline” - Wrestling world is furious over faction destroying Edge at the end of WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW ended with Edge taken out by The Judgment Day.
In the main event, The Rated-R Superstar was set to exact his revenge on Dominik Mysterio, who attacked him at WWE Clash at the Castle. He was interrupted by Rey Mysterio, who tried to reason with the WWE Hall of Famer and pardon his son. However, it did not take long for the rest of Judgment Day to interfere.
Damian Priest quickly took out Rey and the focus shifted to Edge. Judgment Day beat up the Rated-R Superstar and wedged his leg into a steel chair. Balor hit the Coup de Grace, almost breaking the veteran's leg in half.
The wrestling world was furious over the repeated interference of Judgment Day members during matches.
Some compared the faction to Roman Reigns' Bloodline and claimed it was worse.
Fans were also not ready to believe that the WWE Hall of Famer had no friends on the roster to come out and help him.
They also predicted that the Rated-R Superstar would not be seen until the Royal Rumble.
A few people were upset that the show's ending was predictable.
Not all fans hated the segment, as some found it interesting and felt the finish to RAW reminded them of WWE's Attitude era.
Edge and Rey Mysterio aren't the only targets of Judgment Day
Judgment Day has been open about adding more members to their faction. If anyone denies their proposal, the star ends up on Judgment Day's hit list. On RAW tonight, Matt Riddle refused to join forces with the faction, leading to a match between Riddle and Balor.
Although Balor did emerge as the victor thanks to some interference from Seth Rollins, the feud between Riddle and the Judgment Day may have just begun.
The closing segment of RAW may be the last time we see the Rated-R Superstar for a while. Fans will have to tune in to next week's episode of Monday Night RAW to find out what is next on Judgment Day's agenda.
