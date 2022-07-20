"They’re flat out just killing off the women’s tag titles and divisions" - Wrestling World horrified with Cora Jade dumping NXT title in the trash

On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, WWE Superstar Cora Jade shocked the wrestling fraternity by dumping her Women's Tag Team title in the trash.

Last week, Jade turned on her tag team partner Roxanne Perez during her match for the NXT Women's Championship. Perez cashed in her Breakout Tournament contract against Mandy Rose for the main event. Before the commencement of the show, Roxanne Perez was assaulted in the parking lot by an unknown assailant who later turned out to be Jade.

This week on WWE's developmental territory, Jade addressed fans on her actions in the previous week. She cited how her former friend had robbed her of the opportunity for the NXT Women's Championship. Jade further highlighted that the women's tag team title held no value for her before she threw it in the garbage.

The wrestling world was left speechless and horrified at the NXT Superstar's disdain.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, who often keeps a close eye on happenings on the brand, took to Twitter citing that she had 'more work to do':

One fan cited that WWE seemed to be doing away with their women's tag titles and division:

Greg “Mongo” Bush @GregBushSK So they’re flat out just killing off the women’s tag titles and divisions on all brands. Neato. So they’re flat out just killing off the women’s tag titles and divisions on all brands. Neato.

Another fan shared a gif of WCW star Madusa dumping her WWE Women's Championship in the trash can during the Monday Night Wars:

Another fan pointed out that it was similar to what was being done to the Women's Tag Team titles on the main roster too:

LoneLee @XLoneLeeX @WWENXT @CoraJadeWWE Basically same thing that's happened to the main roster women's tag belts @WWENXT @CoraJadeWWE Basically same thing that's happened to the main roster women's tag belts

One Twitter user shared an animated gif of the audience seemingly gasping:

Another Twitter user highlighted that it was completely disrespectful:

The women's tag team titles are seemingly non-existent on the main roster and are now on the developmental brand too. The titles have been vacant since May this year when Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out before an edition of RAW. A tournament to crown the new tag team champions was announced but there has been no update in addition to it yet.

Cora Jade seems unbothered with betrayal on tag team partner on last week's edition of NXT 2.0

Cora Jade and Booker T's protege Perez seemingly became fast friends on the latter's debut a few months ago. Tensions started brewing between the two when Perez won a shot at the Women's Championship.

Last week on NXT, Roxanne Perez and Mandy Rose were outside the ring when the former attempted her signature move on her opponent. While making her way back into the ring to prevent a count-out, Jade attacked an injured Perez from behind with her skateboard. Rose pinned Perez to retain her title. After the match, the 21 year old continued to lash out at her tag team partner.

Following her betrayal on Perez, Jade took to Twitter to state that she has no remorse for her actions.

"i can’t drown my demons they know how to swim" tweeted Jade.

Cora Jade 🛹 @CoraJadeWWE i can’t drown my demons they know how to swim

@wwenxt i can’t drown my demons they know how to swim @wwenxt https://t.co/EFLNByIPQ8

Cora Jade competed in the Battle Royal this week where the winner got an opportunity against Mandy Rose for the Women's Title. Jade's sneaky attempt at the end of the match to throw the returning Zoey Stark over the ropes for the win was not in her favor.

Do you think Cora Jade deserves another shot to earn an opportunity for the NXT Women's Championship? Let us know in the comments below.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far