Wrestling world reacts to Chadwick Boseman's passing

The world is in shock as Chadwick Boseman, popular for playing the role of Black Panther, tragically passed away due to colon cancer.
Boseman was with his wife and family when he died at his home in Los Angeles. Chadwick Boseman's family issued the following statement:
"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."'
While portraying Black Panther in the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe made Chadwick Boseman a household name, the incredibly talented star was also featured in various highly-acclaimed films throughout his career.
Boseman's depictions of real-life historical figures garnered him widespread praise from the critics and fans. He played the role of iconic funk music pioneer James Brown in the film Get on Up in 2014.
He also played the role of legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson in the movie 42, released in 2013. He also portrayed the role of civil rights activist and lawyer Thurgood Marshall in the movie 'Marshall' in 2017.
Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, which was the year that saw the release of Captain America: Civil War. The Black Panther standalone film, which was released in 2018, had a significant cultural impact as it was considered a monumental moment in America's black history.
Boseman's role and contributions towards empowering the black community were immense, and his unfortunate demise comes at a time when the entire world stands in unison as part of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
Wrestlers and personalities from the pro wrestling world pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman
The reactions to the 43-year-old actor's death have been overwhelming on social media, and the wrestling world has also taken to various social media outlets to send their tributes.
Wrestlers and Superstars from the WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, AEW, and various other promotions reacted to Chadwick Boseman's passing, and we've compiled them all below.
