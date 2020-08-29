Wrestling world reacts to Chadwick Boseman's passing

The world is in shock as Chadwick Boseman, popular for playing the role of Black Panther, tragically passed away due to colon cancer.

Boseman was with his wife and family when he died at his home in Los Angeles. Chadwick Boseman's family issued the following statement:

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."'

While portraying Black Panther in the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe made Chadwick Boseman a household name, the incredibly talented star was also featured in various highly-acclaimed films throughout his career.

Boseman's depictions of real-life historical figures garnered him widespread praise from the critics and fans. He played the role of iconic funk music pioneer James Brown in the film Get on Up in 2014.

He also played the role of legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson in the movie 42, released in 2013. He also portrayed the role of civil rights activist and lawyer Thurgood Marshall in the movie 'Marshall' in 2017.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, which was the year that saw the release of Captain America: Civil War. The Black Panther standalone film, which was released in 2018, had a significant cultural impact as it was considered a monumental moment in America's black history.

Boseman's role and contributions towards empowering the black community were immense, and his unfortunate demise comes at a time when the entire world stands in unison as part of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Wrestlers and personalities from the pro wrestling world pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Advertisement

The reactions to the 43-year-old actor's death have been overwhelming on social media, and the wrestling world has also taken to various social media outlets to send their tributes.

Wrestlers and Superstars from the WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, AEW, and various other promotions reacted to Chadwick Boseman's passing, and we've compiled them all below.

Hard to hear about this.

Rest in love, brother.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020

Awful awful news. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 29, 2020

I really hate 2020 — Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) August 29, 2020

Damn....RIP CHADWICK BOSEMAN #BLACKPANTER✊🏿 — THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) August 29, 2020

Man this sucks. What a special human. He will be missed so much in this world but what a legacy he left. 💔✊🏽 https://t.co/oz9aCSutEs — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) August 29, 2020

Fuck. RIP Chadwick Boseman. 🙏🏻 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 29, 2020

This hurts man. This hurts a fkn lot.

Rest in Power Chadwick! #BlackPanther ✊🏾 https://t.co/kgVUp7PGh7 — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) August 29, 2020

This stings. Your portrayal of T’Challa brought together many people and could even say helped an awakening within many young souls. May you Rest In Peace. https://t.co/EdMhhmPfFp — Aja Smith (@RefAjaWWE) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman Forever. Rest In Peace. 🥺🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/igvB0wE1Cv — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) August 29, 2020

So tremendously sad. One of the great talents of his generation.



43, man. 43 💔😭 RIP. https://t.co/RoTsbHsrRz — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 29, 2020

Wow. This is awful. My heart goes out to his family. https://t.co/7nxPw80qJ8 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 29, 2020

Can’t believe it. I’m at the drive-in watching Black Panther with my kids as I type this. I was just thinking to myself how talented Chadwick Boseman was right before finding out he had passed.



Everything he accomplished while being that sick...what a badass.#RIPChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/7oGwDWGLrL — Just Kevin again (@FightOwensFight) August 29, 2020

What the fuck https://t.co/Qeytf8Mnnj — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) August 29, 2020

What a fighter. May you rest easy. https://t.co/Ba3ktK21Dj — Nevaeh (@nevaehOi4k) August 29, 2020

Legit loss for words. This sucks, man. The fact that he was able to push what he was personally going through aside to put smiles on so many faces speaks volumes to what type of person he was.



Black Panther or not.. that's a real life Super Hero. #RIPChadwickBoseman https://t.co/HpfpTYCzZo — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 29, 2020

Very sad news about the passing of Chadwick Boseman. I’m shocked. What an unbelievably talented actor who brought the Black Panther to life like no one else could have. He also payed great homage to James Brown and Jackie Robinson in both of those roles. Gutted. Godspeed sir. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 29, 2020

💔💔 real life hero https://t.co/dJAszaxW9x — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) August 29, 2020

Wow. Rest In Power, Chadwick. Love each other. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) August 29, 2020

RIP #ChadwickBozeman

THANK YOU for being a part of one of the most important moments for Black culture around the world in Our Lifetime!! #KingSalute — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 29, 2020

Damn....RIP CHADWICK BOSEMAN #BLACKPANTER✊🏿 — THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) August 29, 2020

I am in complete shock. 😱🥺 May you rest in power King! 😇🙏🏽 You were fighting your own battle yet you selflessly brought joy to us on the big screen. Thank you for the joy and legacy you left us here on earth. https://t.co/Nh8MlGdUQC — Dasha Kuret (@DashaKuret) August 29, 2020

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to the family and friends of Chadwick Boseman. May his soul rest in peace. #WakandaForever