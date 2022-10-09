"Holy S**t" - Wrestling world reacts as Extreme Rules comes to an epic close

WWE fans on Twitter went into a frenzy as Extreme Rules concluded in epic fashion with the return of Bray Wyatt.

The show started with the Donnybrook match in which both teams put on a great performance. Even the women's matches lived up to the hype. The main event of the show was the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

The talk of the night came at the end of the show when the lights went out, and Bray Wyatt made his much-anticipated return to a roaring pop from the WWE Universe.

WWE has been teasing Wyatt's return for weeks with several QR codes consisting of clues. There were even a couple of vignettes that showed a White Rabbit. After much speculation, fans were happy to learn that the person behind the mysterious vignettes was Bray Wyatt.

The Extreme Rules show they closed with Wyatt on the entrance ramp as fans on Twitter were excited over the return of the former world champion. Many fans celebrated the event by praising the likes of Seth Rollins and even Michael Cole.

Check out some of the reactions to the event.

Fans couldn't stop themselves from reacting to Bray Wyatt's return.

Hemant @Sportscasmm #ExtremeRules #BrayWyatt



Full Return Entrance of Bray Wyatt



I have chills, WHAT A POP



GOOSEBUMPS. Full Return Entrance of Bray WyattI have chills, WHAT A POPGOOSEBUMPS. #ExtremeRules #BrayWyattFull Return Entrance of Bray WyattI have chills, WHAT A POP GOOSEBUMPS. https://t.co/arN4QO1TDD

gio @giodjarin

BRAY WYATT HAS RETURNED THANK YOU TRIPLE H #ExtremeRules BRAY WYATT HAS RETURNED THANK YOU TRIPLE H #ExtremeRules https://t.co/dQRoc3XH6G

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



#ExtremeRules Seth Rollins in Triple H office why he brought he brought back Bray Wyatt after his match Seth Rollins in Triple H office why he brought he brought back Bray Wyatt after his match#ExtremeRules https://t.co/bDLKPDla4i

One fan poked fun at Liv Morgan's weak chair shots.

While another fan mocked Finn Balor's new look.

One fan pointed out Bianca Belair's historic moment.

Fans will eagerly tune in to Monday Night RAW to watch the fallout from Extreme Rules as well as Bray Wyatt's return.

What was your favorite moment from this show? Comment down below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : Are you to see Bray Wyatt back in WWE? Yes No 0 votes