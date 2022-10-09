Create

"Holy S**t" - Wrestling world reacts as Extreme Rules comes to an epic close

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 09, 2022 09:56 AM IST
Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt is a former WWE Champion

WWE fans on Twitter went into a frenzy as Extreme Rules concluded in epic fashion with the return of Bray Wyatt.

The show started with the Donnybrook match in which both teams put on a great performance. Even the women's matches lived up to the hype. The main event of the show was the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

The talk of the night came at the end of the show when the lights went out, and Bray Wyatt made his much-anticipated return to a roaring pop from the WWE Universe.

WWE has been teasing Wyatt's return for weeks with several QR codes consisting of clues. There were even a couple of vignettes that showed a White Rabbit. After much speculation, fans were happy to learn that the person behind the mysterious vignettes was Bray Wyatt.

The Extreme Rules show they closed with Wyatt on the entrance ramp as fans on Twitter were excited over the return of the former world champion. Many fans celebrated the event by praising the likes of Seth Rollins and even Michael Cole.

Check out some of the reactions to the event.

.@TherealRVD would be proud.#ExtremeRules https://t.co/955lJCMS91
Credit where it's due for Michael Cole, that was an unbelievable commentary performance.#ExtremeRules https://t.co/FTzQE6XUPe
SETHFREAKIN'ROLLINS#ExtremeRules https://t.co/RYXZuLZUEk
Image that preceded a legendary moment. #ExtremeRules https://t.co/2elitK1lnT
If you know, you know #ExtremeRules https://t.co/c37R5hQVqC
Good Boy ⚖️ #ExtremeRules twitter.com/wweindia/statu…

Fans couldn't stop themselves from reacting to Bray Wyatt's return.

BRAY WYATT IS BACK. BEST. RETURN. EVER. #ExtremeRules https://t.co/nQHqTnXonJ
Bray Wyatt is BACK. The presentation,the crowd, the buildup. Absolutely fucking perfect. What a show #ExtremeRules https://t.co/NzmyOPHkOw
#ExtremeRules #BrayWyattFull Return Entrance of Bray WyattI have chills, WHAT A POP GOOSEBUMPS. https://t.co/arN4QO1TDD
HE'S HOME! Bray Wyatt has returned to #WWE at #ExtremeRules 2022. https://t.co/NjSICLbGdI
BRAY WYATT HAS RETURNED THANK YOU TRIPLE H #ExtremeRules https://t.co/dQRoc3XH6G
Seth Rollins in Triple H office why he brought he brought back Bray Wyatt after his match#ExtremeRules https://t.co/bDLKPDla4i
Holy shit. #ExtremeRules https://t.co/mpzVihYrGJ

One fan poked fun at Liv Morgan's weak chair shots.

Nobody:Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey:#ExtremeRules https://t.co/9Q5abL3sQo

While another fan mocked Finn Balor's new look.

Finn Bálor is going through an identity crisis. #ExtremeRules https://t.co/TsxKjFOGzy

One fan pointed out Bianca Belair's historic moment.

Bianca finally going to be the first black woman to exceed 200 days as champion🤎 #ExtremeRules https://t.co/1r4Vvvzhmt

Fans will eagerly tune in to Monday Night RAW to watch the fallout from Extreme Rules as well as Bray Wyatt's return.

What was your favorite moment from this show? Comment down below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

