Pro Wrestling World reacts to Gable Steveson's Gold Medal win

Earlier today, Gable Steveson won the Gold Medal in Freestyle Heavyweight Wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics. He is also the reigning NCAA Division I Champion. This is the biggest accolade of his career as he is currently at the pinnacle of the wrestling world following his Gold Medal win.

Steveson's win has sent the world into a frenzy. He won the medal at the last possible second in dramatic fashion.

Many notable professional wrestling names have since reacted to Gable Steveson's Gold Medal win

Gable Steveson with Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns

Many prominent pro wrestling personalities have taken to social media to congratulate the 21 year old on winning Olympic Gold.

Paul Heyman recently reacted to Gable Steveson's win. The two were pictured alongside Roman Reigns backstage at WrestleMania earlier this year. Heyman even stated that he has been following Steveson's progress in wrestling for a long time. He tweeted:

"As you know, kind sir, I have been a believer in Gable Steveson since he was an undefeated high school wrestler from Apple Valley, Minnesota!"

After a buzzer beater takeDAHN @GableSteveson won the GOLD for the USA in wrestling..



WWE is also celebrating Gable Steveson's gold medal win via tweets on various official Twitter accounts.

What do you make of Gable Steveson's Gold Medal win? Do you think he's heading to WWE soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

