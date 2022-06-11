Wrestling world has a meltdown as Paige announces she's leaving WWE

Former Divas Champion Paige recently announced her departure from WWE.

While she was not competing in the ring due to an injury she sustained a few years ago, the former NXT Women's Champion was a part of the company's backstage programs. Following her injury, Paige took on the role of general manager of the blue brand. Her final appearance for the company came in March 2020.

Paige made her main roster debut in 2015 and is often regarded as a major part of the women's revolution in the company alongside Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley, to name a few.

The former Divas Champion took to Twitter to state that July 7 will her last day with the company. She added that she was thankful to WWE for the opportunities they had provided her during her tenure with them.

Twitter reacted and responded to the superstar's tweet. While many fans showcased their love and gratitude for the former WWE Superstar, some shared emotional messages and gifs.

Some fans were thankful to Paige:

One fan shared an emotional crying gif:

Another fan stated that we are now saying goodbye to Paige and hello to Saraya, which is her real name:

One fan shared an emotional image of Cody Rhodes from this week's RAW:

Despite her inability to participate in the ring, Paige often teased fans with a potential return. While fans were aware of the expiration of her contract, they still hoped that The Anti-Diva would extend her stay in WWE.

