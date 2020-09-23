Pro wrestling world reacts to the passing of Road Warrior Animal

The devastating news of the sudden passing of WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal has left the entire wrestling world in a state of shock and mourning. Road Warrior Animal passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60. He is best known for his time as one-half of the legendary tag team The Road Warriors, who competed and won several championships across many promotions including WWE.
Road Warrior Animal's official Twitter account sent the following statement on Wednesday morning:
WWE has also released an official statement, paying respect to the legend and "extending its condolences to his friends, family, and fans."
WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis' family, friends and fans.
The pro wrestling community mourns the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal
Hulk Hogan was the first to reveal the news of Road Warrior Animal's passing on Twitter.
As soon as the news was confirmed, wrestlers, promotions, and fans across the world have sent out their respects and condolences to the legend. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sent out the following tweet and paid tribute to his legacy.
More reactions from the wrestling world poured in:
Published 23 Sep 2020, 20:28 IST