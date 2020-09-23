Pro wrestling world reacts to the passing of Road Warrior Animal

The devastating news of the sudden passing of WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal has left the entire wrestling world in a state of shock and mourning. Road Warrior Animal passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60. He is best known for his time as one-half of the legendary tag team The Road Warriors, who competed and won several championships across many promotions including WWE.

Road Warrior Animal's official Twitter account sent the following statement on Wednesday morning:

At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush — RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) September 23, 2020

WWE has also released an official statement, paying respect to the legend and "extending its condolences to his friends, family, and fans."

WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis' family, friends and fans.

The pro wrestling community mourns the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal

Hulk Hogan was the first to reveal the news of Road Warrior Animal's passing on Twitter.

RIP Animal,love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family,one love4Life. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 23, 2020

As soon as the news was confirmed, wrestlers, promotions, and fans across the world have sent out their respects and condolences to the legend. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sent out the following tweet and paid tribute to his legacy.

I Am More Than Saddened To Hear Of The Loss Of My Good Friend And GREAT Opponent Joe Laurinaitis Of The Legendary Road Warriors. They Were Iconic! The Road Warriors And The Four Horsemen Drew More Money And Had More Fun And Entertained Fans Worldwide At The Highest Level. RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eiZ2udqGNm — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 23, 2020

Advertisement

More reactions from the wrestling world poured in:

Terrible news to wake up to this morning. Praying for Joe's wife and family. https://t.co/8dxBpEmQqL — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 23, 2020

MY ROAD WARRIOR ANIMAL BROTHER. YOU WERE MOST OVER TAG TEAM EVER. WE HAVE THE BEST TIME IN THE MINNESOTA FOREVER I LOVE YOU. RIP BUBBA pic.twitter.com/dLzAy2uRaa — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 23, 2020

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Road Warrior Animal, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/xAzwv8gngw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2020

- WWE Hall of Famer

- Tag-team Champion across the globe

- Part of the legendary Road Warriors



RIP, Joseph Laurinaitis AKA Road Warrior Animal



1960-2020 pic.twitter.com/SWUWnqlc2g — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 23, 2020

We're saddened to learn of the passing of Road Warrior Animal, a true legend of professional wrestling. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to his loved ones at the time. pic.twitter.com/QqwxGimSHR — PWI (@OfficialPWI) September 23, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Animal - one half of the legendary Road Warriors tag team. We offer our sincere condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/1v4KsUzF0D — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 23, 2020

I’m thinking of Road Warrior Animal Joe Laurinaitis and his entire family right now- very sad to hear this news today. https://t.co/Gz7lzLBr2M — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) September 23, 2020

Just found out that Road Warrior Animal has left us. Very sad to hear this, always such a nice guy whenever I would see him. So, I have a Tasmanian Devil tattoo on my right arm, he was my inspiration to get that before I started wrestling training. #RIP pic.twitter.com/iynxmE8pkb — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) September 23, 2020

I’m totally shocked to hear my friend and brother in Christ, Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. My thoughts and prayers as well as my heart, go out to the family. RIP my friend. 🙏 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) September 23, 2020

RIP Joe Laurinaitis aka @RWAnimal Very saddened to hear this awful news. A true icon of tag team wrestling, and a gentleman. We did this tribute to him and Hawk on a few occasions, and he was nothing but complimentary of it and very gracious. I will miss you my friend. Godspeed pic.twitter.com/IxRxCErQJ5 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) September 23, 2020

Heartbreaking and painful to get this call this morning. Just damn. https://t.co/KQVjxszOiM — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) September 23, 2020

💔 What awful news to wake up to. RIP @RWAnimal pic.twitter.com/lqYChQLLCE — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) September 23, 2020

R.I.P , Joe Laurinaitis are Road Warrior Animal. pic.twitter.com/7jzUKilakT — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) September 23, 2020

I use this maneuver because of The Legion of Doom. RIP Road Warrior Animal! #OhWhatARush pic.twitter.com/CwtK97fG06 — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) September 23, 2020

We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Road Warrior Animal as well.