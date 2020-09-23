It's now official that former WWE Superstar Animal has passed away at the age of 60. Tributes are pouring in from all across the world from friends, family, and fans alike. His official Twitter handle confirmed the news as the family stated they would release a statement later today.

At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush — RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) September 23, 2020

Perhaps fittingly, another WWE legend commentated on the passing of Animal, and it is the man who had known him the longest - Ric Flair.

Ric Flair praised Animal and Hawk's impact on the business

Ric Flair stated that both The Road Warriors and The Four Horsemen had a significant impact on the business and drew more money than most.

I Am More Than Saddened To Hear Of The Loss Of My Good Friend And GREAT Opponent Joe Laurinaitis Of The Legendary Road Warriors. They Were Iconic! The Road Warriors And The Four Horsemen Drew More Money And Had More Fun And Entertained Fans Worldwide At The Highest Level. RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eiZ2udqGNm — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 23, 2020

The Road Warriors did spend time in WCW, and Animal has stated he enjoyed it there than he did in WWE. He said:

You know, once you get into the locker room, I'll tell you what, main difference I saw was that the WCW locker room wasn't as uptight. You know what I mean? Everybody had to really watch their p's and q's in what they say in the WWF locker room, cause if you said something, disagreed with somebody, you were considered a s**t disturber. In WCW you could say something like that. As far as the guys themselves, guys where the same in both locker rooms. You knew who your stooge guys were that would go to the boss and tell 'em what you said. You knew who your good guys were who you could talk to.

Road Warrior Animal will go as a legend in the business and will never be forgotten.