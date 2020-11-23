Wrestling world reacts to The Undertaker's farewell: The Rock, Shane McMahon, and others respond

Sunday night, November 22, 2020. The night that The Undertaker ended his legendary 30-year career at WWE Survivor Series. There were no swerves, no attacks, no interference, it was exactly what WWE had promised it to be going in. It truly was The Phenom's final farewell.

The segment started with a collection of WWE legends and Hall of Famers coming to the ring to honor The Deadman. From Shawn Michaels to Ric Flair to Kane. So many important rivalries in The Undertaker's career were represented tonight.

It then shifted to an amazing music video package to the tune of Metallica's 'Now That We're Dead'. The same music Taker utilized in the Boneyard match at WrestleMania earlier this year. It was an extremely well-done piece that was able to cover The Undertaker's illustrious 30-year career.

From there, Survivor Series returned to the WWE ThunderDome and everyone was gone and they had Vince McMahon introduce The Deadman one last time. It was the kind of epic Undertaker entrance you would all expect.

In the ring, he said a few words and had a very emotional moment when he got down on one knee and did his iconic pose with a hologram of the late Paul Bearer. With that, his music played and he made his exit.

Several wrestlers from multiple companies have taken to Twitter over the last several hours to say exactly what The Undertaker meant to them. Here is a collection of tweets as we all attempt to wrap our heads around the fact that The Phenom has wrestled his last match. Farewell Taker, thank you for everything.

The wrestling world reacts to the 'Final Farewell' of The Undertaker on Twitter

30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut.

Like EVERYONE - I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, “Muthafucka” True story 😂

Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/ULlppOQlCa — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 22, 2020

Tonight I am very proud to be celebrating one of the greatest careers in @WWE history. A singular talent, a true leader, and a great friend. #ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries @undertaker — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 22, 2020

Without @undertaker There would be no Murderhawk.

You took the time in a gym in Austin TX nearly 20yrs ago to talk to and give advice to an aspiring kid who hadn’t done jack in the biz yet. Your words resonated with me & kept me going forward! #ThankYouTaker — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) November 23, 2020

Advertisement

#Undertaker30 reason why I started wrestling 🙌🏼 #ThankYouTaker 👏🏽👏🏽 — KALISTO the GLOAT (@KalistoWWE) November 23, 2020

UNDERTAKER BUBBA YOU WORK ON TOP LONGER THAN ANYONE. EVEN THE BRUNO. YOU FOREVER THE REAL. I REMEMBER YOU AS YOUNG KID IN THE ATLANTA IT MAKE US ALL PROUD TO SEE YOUR BEAUTIFUL CAREER. I DRINK COLD BEER AND MAKE CHEERS FOR THE DEADMAN! #thankyoutaker pic.twitter.com/VLG2fOBjQ2 — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) November 23, 2020

Congratulations to @Undertaker on a remarkable 30-year wrestling career with @WWE. Here’s a rendition of the original in-ring introduction I did at 1990 Survivor Series, the night Undertaker debuted in the WWE, as my mystery partner. Spoiler alert?? Ha ha ha ha ha #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/YO7HxQx0u0 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) November 23, 2020

Advertisement

Paul Bearer, Taker, Me, Julie & Bret Hart, & Tatanka in Singapore at the HardRock Café. 1994

Incredible memories. The time has flown by so fast. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/osQY0sg2cm — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) November 23, 2020

Perhaps I could blame any of my alleged “issues with arena security” on this personal moment from 23 years ago.



I won’t.



Instead, I wholeheartedly echo the respect and gratitude of our entire industry and its fans:#ThankYouTaker 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HwKU3piUJ9 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 23, 2020

From back in like 2008. Undertaker was cool as hell. Very funny guy. And years later when I was in @WWE every day, he was always really cool whenever he was around.#ThankYouTaker #undertaker30 #undertaker pic.twitter.com/TubZFnUeuE — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) November 23, 2020

Advertisement

We’ve faced each other in every type of match and created some of the most special moments in my career. Standing across the ring from @undertaker was always a daunting experience but I’m excited to hear the gong toll one last time. #FarewellTaker #SurvivorSeries — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 22, 2020

It was enough having to say #FarewellTaker with the bits of knowledge and laughs his kindness afforded me.



But this moment messed me up. Met Paul Bearer back in 2006. Besides Killer, he was one of the first offer me advice and tell me I had something special.#Goosebumps https://t.co/lnZHDdJ2b7 — Sad Lee (@RealKeithLee) November 23, 2020

Advertisement

Had the pleasure of being apart of @undertaker lockeroom & sharing a ring with him, along with the opportunity of calling his matches for years. Lemme tell you, simply put Taker is GREAT & even better person....congrats on an amazing run brother! — team taz head honcho (@OfficialTAZ) November 23, 2020

Advertisement

Seriously one of the coolest moments I’ve ever watched in wrestling! EVER @WWE . Every 👏 single 👏 moment 👏 perfection !!! @undertaker thank you. I wish I had been there in person to witness this. I’m not crying! #ThankYouTaker #RestInPeace #TheEndOfAnEra #Undertaker30 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) November 23, 2020

Advertisement