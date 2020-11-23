Wrestling world reacts to The Undertaker's farewell: The Rock, Shane McMahon, and others respond

Sunday night, November 22, 2020. The night that The Undertaker ended his legendary 30-year career at WWE Survivor Series. There were no swerves, no attacks, no interference, it was exactly what WWE had promised it to be going in. It truly was The Phenom's final farewell.
The segment started with a collection of WWE legends and Hall of Famers coming to the ring to honor The Deadman. From Shawn Michaels to Ric Flair to Kane. So many important rivalries in The Undertaker's career were represented tonight.
It then shifted to an amazing music video package to the tune of Metallica's 'Now That We're Dead'. The same music Taker utilized in the Boneyard match at WrestleMania earlier this year. It was an extremely well-done piece that was able to cover The Undertaker's illustrious 30-year career.
From there, Survivor Series returned to the WWE ThunderDome and everyone was gone and they had Vince McMahon introduce The Deadman one last time. It was the kind of epic Undertaker entrance you would all expect.
In the ring, he said a few words and had a very emotional moment when he got down on one knee and did his iconic pose with a hologram of the late Paul Bearer. With that, his music played and he made his exit.
Several wrestlers from multiple companies have taken to Twitter over the last several hours to say exactly what The Undertaker meant to them. Here is a collection of tweets as we all attempt to wrap our heads around the fact that The Phenom has wrestled his last match. Farewell Taker, thank you for everything.