The Usos' real-life brother and rest of the Wrestling World explode after tag team titles are unified on SmackDown

Wrestling World looked on at the WWE tag team unification match with much fervor. The Usos defeated RK-Bro to become the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on the latest edition of SmackDown.

The much-anticipated match of high magnitude garnered mixed reactions from superstars and fans worldwide. Post the match, Roman Reigns and The Usos wreaked havoc ringside by assaulting Randy Orton and Riddle. The viciousness of the attack on RK-Bro shocked and made children who were a part of the audience cry, while they were consoled by their parents.

While The Head of the Table had Riddle in the guillotine submission maneuver, Jimmy and Jey Uso attacked Orton with the steel stairs. Orton too was subjected to a submission move just like his tag team partner. While Riddle was lying on the announcer's table, Jey Uso hit him with a Splash off the top rope.

With The Bloodline holding all the gold, it is yet to be seen which WWE Superstars will be taking them on next.

