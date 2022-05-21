×
The Usos' real-life brother and rest of the Wrestling World explode after tag team titles are unified on SmackDown

The Usos defeated RK-Bro to become the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions
Rosanne Raphael
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified May 21, 2022 09:13 AM IST
Wrestling World looked on at the WWE tag team unification match with much fervor. The Usos defeated RK-Bro to become the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on the latest edition of SmackDown.

The much-anticipated match of high magnitude garnered mixed reactions from superstars and fans worldwide. Post the match, Roman Reigns and The Usos wreaked havoc ringside by assaulting Randy Orton and Riddle. The viciousness of the attack on RK-Bro shocked and made children who were a part of the audience cry, while they were consoled by their parents.

While The Head of the Table had Riddle in the guillotine submission maneuver, Jimmy and Jey Uso attacked Orton with the steel stairs. Orton too was subjected to a submission move just like his tag team partner. While Riddle was lying on the announcer's table, Jey Uso hit him with a Splash off the top rope.

The Usos' real-life brother and NXT Superstar, Solo Sikoa, took to Twitter to share his reaction to the match:

🔥

Additionally, fans shared their reactions to the match:

@WWE @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle Mood... #SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/eEVEjVWf0Z
GREATESTNESS ON A DIFFERENT LEVEL MODE #WWE #TheBloodline https://t.co/8aEv1n47l0
They have officially put themselves in the G.O.A.T. conversation for factions after tonight.UN...REAL!#TheBloodline #WeTheOnes☝️ twitter.com/WWEonFOX/statu…
☝🏽 twitter.com/wwe/status/152…
@WWE @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle Roman making all those kids cry lmao https://t.co/wfqXyYKwjd
With The Bloodline holding all the gold, it is yet to be seen which WWE Superstars will be taking them on next. What did you think of the tag team unification match? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Neda Ali
