Wrestling world reacts to WWE Evil’s official announcement

John Cena is returning to the world of professional wrestling to host the new Peacock series WWE Evil.

The following is a press release from WWE regarding their newest series coming to Peacock on March 24:

Peacock today announced that its first WWE original series, WWE EVIL will begin streaming exclusively on Thursday, March 24.

Created and hosted by John Cena, the 8-part docu-series is the latest expansion of WWE programming on Peacock, and the first-ever original from WWE Studios. Taking an unprecedented look inside the psyche of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE, the series unveils the Superstars’ impact on mainstream culture.

“As Peacock continues to expand its WWE programming, we are thrilled to bring the new original series ‘WWE Evil’ to platform, working with the one and only John Cena,” said Benny Reuven, Vice President of Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “There is no one better to take viewers into the minds of WWE’s fiercest villains than Cena himself. We can’t wait for WWE fans to devour this series.”

Each one-hour episode of this psychological exposé, dives deep into a single infamous heel, unveiling rare behind-the-scenes details from some of the biggest names in the industry. These “evildoers” undeniably shaped pop culture through the decades, making a tremendous nostalgic impact that bled into mainstream culture today.

WWE EVIL exposes new details from the characters who defined a generation of WWE including each villain’s history, their key rivalries and career defining moments.

WWE EVIL Superstars featured include:

EPISODE 1 – “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan: Hulk Hogan goes “Hollywood”, betraying his fans and beliefs to become the personification of evil.

EPISODE 2 – The Miz: From reality star to Superstar; Mike Mizanin took fame to new heights with his villainous alter-ego, The Miz.

EPISODE 3 – Sasha Banks: There’s a villain inside all of us. Sasha Banks unleashes hers to become “The Boss”.

EPISODE 4 – Brothers of Destruction: Brothers and sworn enemies The Undertaker and Kane align to become the ultimate evil duo in WWE.

EPISODE 5 – Randy Orton: Randy Orton’s “evil” evolution into the “Legend Killer” unleashes the true demons lurking within.

EPISODE 6 – Stephanie McMahon: Stephanie McMahon steps out of her father’s shadow to forge a legacy of power and corruption in WWE.

EPISODE 7 – Ric Flair: Witness how the “Dirtiest Player in the Game” Ric Flair became one of WWE’s greatest villains.

EPISODE 8 – Roman Reigns: From hated good guy to beloved bad guy; Roman Reigns finds new life by embracing his dark side.

WWE EVIL was created by executive producer John Cena. As the narrator of the series, Cena gets to re-engage his bad side, as well as celebrate other Superstars who became pop culture icons like himself.

There's a lot of buzz about WWE Evil on social media

Following this morning's announcement, several WWE Superstars have taken to social media to promote the new series.

You can check out some tweets from the likes of Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks and The Undertaker below.

Randy Orton @RandyOrton

It’s fun being a bad guy.



debuts March 24 on The best bad guys believe. They listen to that little “voice” in their head and can show the @WWE Universe how evil they really are.It’s fun being a bad guy. #WWEEvil debuts March 24 on @peacockTV The best bad guys believe. They listen to that little “voice” in their head and can show the @WWE Universe how evil they really are. It’s fun being a bad guy. #WWEEvil debuts March 24 on @peacockTV. https://t.co/6CdV5R5je1

Undertaker @undertaker

The Lord of Darkness.

Big Evil.



You can’t have a fight between darkness and light if you don’t bring … the EVIL.



premieres 3/24 on The Deadman.The Lord of Darkness.Big Evil.You can’t have a fight between darkness and light if you don’t bring … the EVIL. #WWEEvil premieres 3/24 on @peacockTV The Deadman. The Lord of Darkness. Big Evil. You can’t have a fight between darkness and light if you don’t bring … the EVIL. #WWEEvil premieres 3/24 on @peacockTV. https://t.co/w3EqjlLhAx

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE What you see is what you get. Don’t miss #WWEEvil streaming exclusively on @PeacockTV March 24 What you see is what you get. Don’t miss #WWEEvil streaming exclusively on @PeacockTV March 24 https://t.co/S4c60gcuIZ

What are your thoughts on WWE Evil? Is this a series that you're interested in checking out? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

