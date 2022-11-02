Wrestling fans on Twitter reacted to the release of NXT Superstar Bodhi Hayward, who was among the first to be let go in the Triple H regime.

Hayward was a popular member of Andre Chase's faction, Chase U. His absence was notable on last week's episode of NXT. He was also absent on the latest edition of the show, with Duke Hudson seemingly taking his place as the flagbearer of the faction.

Following his release, Bodhi Hayward took to Twitter to send an emotional statement to the NXT Universe.

"What up Brodies? It's your boy, Bodhi Hayward. Brady Booker here, to tell you that I was just released from the WWE. I'm hurt, I'm embarrassed and Brodies I'm just down bad. For the last 18 months, Andre Chase University and wrestling has been my whole life. But I am no stranger to adversity. Adversity is something that has come up my whole life and I've always found a way to get on top. I will do it again. I'm Brady Booker and I'm here to stay," the former NXT star said.

You can check out the tweet below:

Brady Booker @bodhihaywardWWE

The journey continues…

The journey continues…

#30days Thank you to all my brodies for the continuous love and support

The WWE Universe also reacted to the video, with many fans wishing him the best for his future.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Carl 🦩 @deadeditors_ @bodhihaywardWWE Looking forward to seeing what are you do next, you’ve been excellent so far in your early career. @bodhihaywardWWE Looking forward to seeing what are you do next, you’ve been excellent so far in your early career.

Mikel Czarteta @ECWDuragVince @bodhihaywardWWE Love you king. One of the most entertaining parts of NXT since you've been around, in and out of the ring @bodhihaywardWWE Love you king. One of the most entertaining parts of NXT since you've been around, in and out of the ring

. @wwe_chaarlie 🏻 @bodhihaywardWWE You did a great job in NXT, I wish you all the best in the future mate @bodhihaywardWWE You did a great job in NXT, I wish you all the best in the future mate 🙏🏻❤️

Sic Rick @SicRick666 @bodhihaywardWWE This is a bummer to here. This is the beginning to something beautiful possibly. Let this motivate you and you’ll be back up at the top 🤘🤘 @bodhihaywardWWE This is a bummer to here. This is the beginning to something beautiful possibly. Let this motivate you and you’ll be back up at the top 🤘🤘

SpookyMadds @Madds4Lyfe @bodhihaywardWWE You were a pretty cool dude on screen, man. You made that character work! You’ll bounce back sooner than you may think! @bodhihaywardWWE You were a pretty cool dude on screen, man. You made that character work! You’ll bounce back sooner than you may think!❤️

One fan stated that Bodhi Hayward pulled off a gimmick that not many would be able to do.

Supremepapi @itstillhurtsbro @bodhihaywardWWE You were given a character and gimmick that not many people could pull off, and you did it and got over with not just the fans in the building but with everyone tuning in, no doubt your gonna kill it in whatever you do next! @bodhihaywardWWE You were given a character and gimmick that not many people could pull off, and you did it and got over with not just the fans in the building but with everyone tuning in, no doubt your gonna kill it in whatever you do next!

While another fan said that he can't wait to see what's next for Bodhi.

raheem @rahnetts @bodhihaywardWWE Nothing to be wmbarrased about you’re a great wrestler and we cant wait to see whats next for you @bodhihaywardWWE Nothing to be wmbarrased about you’re a great wrestler and we cant wait to see whats next for you

One fan commented that WWE and Triple H might bring him back soon.

Daitrion Green @daitrion @bodhihaywardWWE I feel he will be back in the company at some point! @bodhihaywardWWE I feel he will be back in the company at some point!

One fan jokingly stated that they look forward to seeing the star on AEW Dark.

Andre Chase also had a beautiful message for his scholarship student Bodhi Hayward.

Andre Chase @AndreChaseWWE



I will always appreciate him being my first scholarship athlete, but more importantly I will always appreciate his friendship. Keep going 🏼 I just want to publicly thank @bodhihaywardWWE for his dedication to #ChaseU I will always appreciate him being my first scholarship athlete, but more importantly I will always appreciate his friendship. Keep going I just want to publicly thank @bodhihaywardWWE for his dedication to #ChaseU. I will always appreciate him being my first scholarship athlete, but more importantly I will always appreciate his friendship. Keep going‼️🙌🏼 https://t.co/f0buZjZuKB

WWE released four other superstars under Triple H's regime

Bodhi Hayward wasn't the only NXT Superstar released. Four other stars were also released along with the Chase U member. The list of released superstars includes Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng.

This is the first time that WWE has released a group of superstars since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer. A couple of weeks ago, the company released Nigel McGuinness, who served as a commentator for NXT UK.

Amidst Hayward's absence from Chase U, Thea Hail took on Kiana James in a losing effort as Duke Hudson accompanied her to the ring. It remains to be seen how Hail and the rest of Chase U will bode without Bodhi Hayward.

What are your thoughts on the first superstar releases from WWE under Triple H? let us know in the comments section.

