"Going through a career-threatening injury - Wrestling world share heartfelt reactions to documentary featuring The Bella Twins

The A&E Biography featuring The Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki Bella) during their WWE career aired recently. Following that, fans have shared their varied reactions to the episode.

The Bella Twins made their main roster debut in 2008, where they would often confuse their opponents by switching places during singles matches. In 2011, Brie Bella won her first and only reign as Divas Champion, wherein a year later, her sister Nikki won the title for the first time.

Brie and Nikki Bella have been active outside the ring as well. They featured on the reality TV show Total Bellas to give fans a glimpse into their lives and other ventures outside wrestling. In 2019, the twins officially announced their retirement from in-ring competition.

They were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. After a nearly three-year break, Brie and Nikki Bella competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

The latest episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends highlighted the highs and lows of the twins' careers and their impact on the WWE Universe.

Many fans took to social media to express their heartfelt thoughts on the documentary:

Tim @chosennn_1 @BellaTwins #WWEonAE That’s what Fearless Nikki is all about. Going through a career threatening injury and overcoming the odds is what makes the ups and downs so much more special That’s what Fearless Nikki is all about. Going through a career threatening injury and overcoming the odds is what makes the ups and downs so much more special 🙌❤️ @BellaTwins #WWEonAE

Another fan claimed how the last 'divas' match made them emotional:

One fan wished that the documentary was more than an hour and stated that The Bella Twins were an inspiration:

Nina_Bella @Nina_473 @BellaTwins i wish we had a whole extra hr maybe even 2 lol bc these 2hrs just isn't enough. My emotions are a roller coaster ride from smiles to crys! I just can't get enough of ur ladies journey! Bellas ur truly an inspiration #BellasonAE @BellaTwins i wish we had a whole extra hr maybe even 2 lol bc these 2hrs just isn't enough. My emotions are a roller coaster ride from smiles to crys! I just can't get enough of ur ladies journey! Bellas ur truly an inspiration #BellasonAE

Another Twitter user highlighted how the documentary took them into behind-the-scenes segments that fans were initially unaware of:

Eric Idol @TheEricBrandNYC This Bella Twins biography on A&E is very good. A lot of behind the scenes stories I never heard before #WWEonAE This Bella Twins biography on A&E is very good. A lot of behind the scenes stories I never heard before #WWEonAE

Another fan claimed to be inspired and motivated by Brie and Nikki Bella:

Hari-Lee💚 @Haridreamss Watching the Bella twins biography and these women are truly inspiring ! I feel inspired and motivated and even more anxious to start training 🤍 #WWEonAE Watching the Bella twins biography and these women are truly inspiring ! I feel inspired and motivated and even more anxious to start training 🤍 #WWEonAE

The Bella Twins will contribute to the women's division by pitching storyline ideas

Despite being officially out of in-ring action, Brie and Nikki Bella revealed that they would continue to pitch storyline ideas to the current women's locker room.

In a recent interaction with Extra, the two superstars also added that being at live events was when the superstars had the most fun.

"We will still pitch stuff for the girls to do… The one thing I will say, I feel so blessed in life being a professional wrestler. It’s literally adult playtime, like, there’s so many times — like, especially live events is when wrestlers have the most fun," said Brie Bella.

While Nikki Bella had to forfeit competing in the ring due to a neck injury, she seems determined to make another WWE comeback. Brie and Nikki are often considered a crucial part of the revolution of the women's division of the last decade.

Would you like to see Brie and Nikki Bella return to in-ring competition in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

