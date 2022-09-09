Create

"Not Funny" - Wrestling world takes offense at Jerry Lawler's tweet about Queen Elizabeth II after her passing

Jerry Lawler and Queen Elizabeth
Jerry Lawler is a WWE Hall of Famer
Sunil Joseph
Sunil Joseph
ANALYST
Modified Sep 09, 2022 08:50 AM IST

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has received backlash from fans for his tweet regarding Queen Elizabeth II after her passing.

Queen Elizabeth II was placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022, following the doctor's advice. Yesterday, however, the world was left saddened when they heard that Her Majesty had passed away, setting in motion Operation London Bridge and Operation Unicorn.

Many wrestlers took to Twitter to express their grief over The Queen's demise. Jerry Lawler also posted a message on Twitter while sharing a picture from a comedy segment where commentator Michael Cole was knighted.

"R.I.P. Queen Elizabeth ...with all due respect, I'll never forget the knighting of Michael Cole! Sir Michael!!" the Hall of Famer wrote.
R.I.P. Queen Elizabeth ...with all due respect, I'll never forget the knighting of Michael Cole! Sir Michael!! https://t.co/Lrx7ZHIX2e

This didn't sit well with fans who immediately expressed disappointment over Lawler's tweet, with some fans calling it "disrespectful."

Check out some of the reactions below:

@JerryLawler Not funny - as our nation mourns !
@JerryLawler Might be a joke to you yanks but not to us, come on Jerry. I know you didn't mean harm
@JerryLawler Get a grip lawyer she was our queen!
@JerryLawler Maybe a touch too soon Jerry
@JerryLawler Read the room Jerry
@JerryLawler This isn't the tribute you think it is Jerry
@andyboi1873 @JerryLawler I know right? Cole didn't even kneel!
@JerryLawler - disrespect as a nation mourns,
@JerryLawler Really Jerry??
@JerryLawler Disrespectful!!
@DarthMoon81 @JerryLawler Very poor. Have some respect Jerry!

Meanwhile, some fans showed support for Lawler, given the fact that he had literally died and came back to life.

@JerryLawler Yall know Jerry literally died before right? He can joke about someone else doing it too
@davidthespur @JerryLawler He did that’s why he made the joke
@JerryLawler I remember that one..
@JerryLawler Come on people, he does not mean it in a nasty way. How long ago was that sketch, I take it the WWE were in London?
@WWFNo_Mercy @JerryLawler If I die and come back I’m joking about everyone’s death
@JerryLawler To soon Jerry!

This isn't the first time that Jerry Lawler has received backlash for his tweets

The Hall of Famer is no stranger to controversial tweets. During the 2016 presidential election, Lawler received a huge backlash for voicing his support for Donald Trump.

"Supporting @realDonaldTrump like I do is great. Getting out to vote for him even better! Vote today NH! #FITN #TrumpTrain," he wrote.
Supporting @realDonaldTrump like I do is great. Getting out to vote for him even better! Vote today NH! #FITN #TrumpTrain

His political views didn't sit well with fans, who even sent him death threats. You can check out some of those reactions below as well.

@JerryLawler @realDonaldTrump racist
@JerryLawler @realDonaldTrump really?
@JerryLawler @realDonaldTrump really?

Some fans speculated this was part of his heel turn.

@JerryLawler You are really taking this heel turn seriously, aren't you?
@anthdistler some folks just are better heels, such as @JerryLawler @BubbaRayDudley and @TestifyDVon and more of all.... @steveaustinBSR

One fan even said that although he likes Lawler, he won't vote for Trump.

@JerryLawler @realDonaldTrump I like you Jerry. But I'm not going to vote 4 Trump.

The Hall of Famer is yet to comment on the backlash over his latest tweet about Queen Elizabeth II. While in the middle of controversy once again, Jerry Lawler's last wrestling match was earlier this year at a BTW Live Event on January 22, 2022. Fans may have to wait to see if the star wrestles once more.

Did you find Lawler's tweet distasteful? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Did you find Lawler's tweet disrespectful?

Yes

No

Edited by Angana Roy

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...