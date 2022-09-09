"Not Funny" - Wrestling world takes offense at Jerry Lawler's tweet about Queen Elizabeth II after her passing

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has received backlash from fans for his tweet regarding Queen Elizabeth II after her passing.

Queen Elizabeth II was placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022, following the doctor's advice. Yesterday, however, the world was left saddened when they heard that Her Majesty had passed away, setting in motion Operation London Bridge and Operation Unicorn.

Many wrestlers took to Twitter to express their grief over The Queen's demise. Jerry Lawler also posted a message on Twitter while sharing a picture from a comedy segment where commentator Michael Cole was knighted.

"R.I.P. Queen Elizabeth ...with all due respect, I'll never forget the knighting of Michael Cole! Sir Michael!!" the Hall of Famer wrote.

Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler R.I.P. Queen Elizabeth ...with all due respect, I'll never forget the knighting of Michael Cole! Sir Michael!! R.I.P. Queen Elizabeth ...with all due respect, I'll never forget the knighting of Michael Cole! Sir Michael!! https://t.co/Lrx7ZHIX2e

This didn't sit well with fans who immediately expressed disappointment over Lawler's tweet, with some fans calling it "disrespectful."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Lee Salter @saltynutts84 @JerryLawler Might be a joke to you yanks but not to us, come on Jerry. I know you didn't mean harm @JerryLawler Might be a joke to you yanks but not to us, come on Jerry. I know you didn't mean harm

alexander @soundproofjim @JerryLawler Maybe a touch too soon Jerry @JerryLawler Maybe a touch too soon Jerry

Meanwhile, some fans showed support for Lawler, given the fact that he had literally died and came back to life.

WWF No Mercy @WWFNo_Mercy @JerryLawler Yall know Jerry literally died before right? He can joke about someone else doing it too @JerryLawler Yall know Jerry literally died before right? He can joke about someone else doing it too

V8 Gooner @GoldenGoonerlg @JerryLawler Come on people, he does not mean it in a nasty way. How long ago was that sketch, I take it the WWE were in London? @JerryLawler Come on people, he does not mean it in a nasty way. How long ago was that sketch, I take it the WWE were in London?

Trblmaka @Trblmaka @WWFNo_Mercy @JerryLawler If I die and come back I’m joking about everyone’s death @WWFNo_Mercy @JerryLawler If I die and come back I’m joking about everyone’s death

This isn't the first time that Jerry Lawler has received backlash for his tweets

The Hall of Famer is no stranger to controversial tweets. During the 2016 presidential election, Lawler received a huge backlash for voicing his support for Donald Trump.

"Supporting @realDonaldTrump like I do is great. Getting out to vote for him even better! Vote today NH! #FITN #TrumpTrain," he wrote.

His political views didn't sit well with fans, who even sent him death threats. You can check out some of those reactions below as well.

Some fans speculated this was part of his heel turn.

One fan even said that although he likes Lawler, he won't vote for Trump.

The Hall of Famer is yet to comment on the backlash over his latest tweet about Queen Elizabeth II. While in the middle of controversy once again, Jerry Lawler's last wrestling match was earlier this year at a BTW Live Event on January 22, 2022. Fans may have to wait to see if the star wrestles once more.

Did you find Lawler's tweet distasteful? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

