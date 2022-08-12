5 WWE Superstars who caused controversy on Twitter

WWE and its Superstars are globally known and have incredible reach and following. This is a double-edged sword as we all know, because while the added publicity is great, anything controversial also balloons to ridiculous levels.

Over the years, many WWE Superstars have been caught up in controversies. From failing drug tests to assaulting people, these performers have violated almost every possible case in the book. In this age of social media, some of them have also stirred up unnecessary storms on the likes of Twitter.

On that note, take a look at five WWE Superstars who took to Twitter and tweeted something that landed them in hot water.

#5. On our list of WWE Superstars who caused controversy on Twitter: Amari Miller

Amari Miller @Amari_MillerWWE I didn’t mean bad intentions with what I had said but I do want to apologize. I meant something super well and it came across horribly. I want to sincerely apologize to everyone.

Amari Miller probably should have done a simple Google search before tweeting what she did. A couple of days ago, she praised former NXT Superstar Ember Moon for being the "first and only" African American NXT Women's Champion. This drew the attention of Sasha Banks fans, who gave her stick for not getting her facts right.

The Banks fans stated that it was in fact The Boss who was the first African American NXT Women's Champion. Unfortunately, Amari issued a follow-up tweet stating Banks wasn't entirely a woman of color. This just resulted in more backlash, with the NXT star being forced to delete her Twitter account and later issue an apology to the WWE Universe.

#4. Jerry Lawler

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is known as an outspoken individual who isn't afraid to speak his mind. However, he learned the hard way that he should probably save it for IRL conversations after a tweet of his went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Lawler infamously sent out a tweet voicing his support for Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential Election. His political views didn't sit well with fans, who responded with negative reactions. Unfortunately, some people took it too far when they sent him death threats. While that behavior is simply unacceptable, maybe Lawler shouldn't have talked about his political inclinations so openly on social media.

#3. Seth Rollins

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins



P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back... 🏼 buddy. @WillOspreay I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too.P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back...🏼 buddy. @WillOspreay I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too. P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back...👍🏼 buddy.

This is one of the most hilarious entries on this list. Seth Rollins' silly tweet calling WWE's product "the best pro wrestling on the planet. Period." was met with troll replies from wrestling fans. It also drew the attention of NJPW wrestler Will Ospreay, who took exception to what he said.

Rollins didn't take kindly to Ospreay's comments and proceeded to rip into him. None of his comments made any sense and he dug a bigger grave for himself every time he responded to the NJPW star's excellent replies. The Visionary took things too far when he suggested he made more money than his counterpart, leading to fans calling him out for it.

Rollins has since deleted his tweets and apologized to Ospreay for his remarks. However, the fact that he turned heel on social media before he did so on the product hasn't escaped everyone paying attention on Twitter.

#2. John Cena

John Cena @JohnCena If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so. If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so.

John Cena is a top model professional and one of the nicest dudes in pro wrestling. However, even he has messed up on Twitter and drawn the ire of fans. During the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Cena tweeted something that most thought wasn't in good taste.

The Twitterati pointed out that The Champ using the war to promote the Peacemaker series was not ideal. They mentioned that the hashtag he used made it seem like a promotional tactic for the show. While we don't know for sure what the 16-time World Champion's intentions were, it was extremely poor timing from him.

#1. Randy Orton

Randy Orton @RandyOrton I apologize if any of my previous tweets offended anyone. The answer to bullying isn't more bullying... I apologize if any of my previous tweets offended anyone. The answer to bullying isn't more bullying...

Like his RKOs, Randy Orton's Twitter mess-up came out of nowhere. He received significant flak from netizens for tweeting a picture with a fan and captioning it with words that were not in good taste.

Orton retweeted the picture, tagged Kim Orton and put up an extremely offensive caption. His tweet read "Look @kimklro I met the Latino Ms. Piggy today at the gym. I wish you were there to have a good laugh with me! #MsPig." Angry fans tore The Viper a new one on Twitter, forcing him to delete it and issue a public apology.

Further investigations revealed that the fan was in fact a creepy stalker who was obsessed with Orton and Kim. But that didn't make what the 14-time World Champion did any less excusable.

