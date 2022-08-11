WWE star deletes Twitter account after controversial Sasha Banks tweet and fan backlash

WWE NXT Superstar Amari Miller has deactivated her Twitter account after receiving backlash from wrestling fans for a tweet about Sasha Banks.

Miller initially posted on Twitter where she praised AEW wrestler Ember Moon for being the "first and only" African American NXT Women's Champion. She added that her goal is to become the second black woman to capture the title. This didn't sit well with fans, as Sasha Banks, who identifies as an African American, has held the coveted title before during her time on the black and gold brand.

In a follow-up tweet, Amari Miller clarified that she's aware of what she posted, as Ember Moon is "fully black" while The Boss isn't. She even attached a screenshot of the former RAW Women's Champion's Wikipedia page to back up her comments, which clearly states that Banks' mother is Caucasian while her father is African American.

This added fuel to the flames, as Amari Miller received even more flak from fans who weren't happy with her comments. This resulted in the NXT Star deleting her Twitter account.

Sasha Banks has reportedly signed a new deal to return to WWE

The Boss and her former tag team partner Naomi made headlines after walking out of the May 16th episode of RAW before their scheduled main event match. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. reported that Sasha Banks was released from the company, although it is yet to be confirmed.

According to recent reports, both stars have agreed to a WWE return under the Triple H regime. Dave Meltzer stated that they signed a new deal to make their return.

"They may have already signed by now, but a week ago, [I was told] they’re back. It could be tomorrow, it could be in a couple of weeks. It’s whatever day they want. They are probably pacing things. You don’t want to show all your cards in week 1 [after Triple H taking over]. You want to have something big to talk about every week for the next couple of weeks. An agreement in principle was reached over a week ago," said Meltzer [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I've got no doubt that Triple H would treat Sasha Banks & Naomi with respect. I've got no doubt that Triple H would treat Sasha Banks & Naomi with respect. https://t.co/UwPWjkImjG

The WWE Universe has been patiently awaiting their return for months. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis recently made their surprising returns. It's only a matter of time before Boss N Glow is back on our screens.

