Sasha Banks and Naomi have reportedly agreed to WWE return

Fans have been clamoring for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to WWE, and they might be getting their wish.

After walking out of their scheduled main event match on an episode of RAW on May 16, 2022, controversy has surrounded the former women's tag team champions.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were called out for their actions and suspended indefinitely, with fans anxious to see if they'll ever return to the company. But during his recent appearance on Saturday Night Main Event, Dave Meltzer seemingly confirmed that they have signed a deal to make their return, which could be anytime soon.

"They may have already signed by now, but a week ago, [I was told] they’re back. It could be tomorrow, it could be in a couple of weeks. It’s whatever day they want. They are probably pacing things. You don’t want to show all your cards in week 1 [after Triple H taking over]. You want to have something big to talk about every week for the next couple of weeks. An agreement in principle was reached over a week ago," said Meltzer. [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]

While it's still unclear when we can expect to see the team of Boss N Glow again on WWE television, but we're sure that their return will surely be something to witness for every fan.

Sasha Banks and Naomi could make their return to the Women's tag team title tournament

There have been many changes in WWE ever since Sasha Banks and Naomi controversially walked out of the company. Vince McMahon has officially retired and now Stephanie McMahon is at the helm with Triple H leading the creative.

Many fans have called it the dawn of a new era, with many changes already starting to take place, including the women's tag team time tournament coming back.

The tournament was initially thought to have been shelved after no news arrived of it for months, but it was confirmed on the latest episode of SmackDown that it will take place on the next episode of RAW.

This could be a big opportunity to bring the team of Boss and Glow into the title picture and have them claim their titles back once again. It will also be interesting to see which teams can challenge Banks and Naomi once they return and how the women's tag team division will now be approached moving forward under Triple H's creative.

Do you want to see Sasha Banks and Naomi make their return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below.

