"So much more to tell in a Jey Uso story" - Wrestling world wants Roman Reigns' fellow Bloodline stablemate to dethrone him after huge SmackDown segment

Some members of the wrestling world on Twitter wants Sami Zayn to dethrone Roman Reigns following this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

On the blue brand, Reigns officially honored Zayn as the Honorary Uce for The Bloodline. The Tribal Chief handed the former Intercontinental Champion a customized 'SZ Honorary Uce' shirt.

Reacting to the segment, fans took to Twitter to claim that Zayn should eventually dethrone Reigns for his titles. The Tribal Chief has been unstoppable as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, fans have made it clear that they want The Honorary Uce to end this legendary run.

Check out Twitter reactions from the wrestling world:

Chris Walder @WalderSports Wrestling Twitter debates who should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns constantly. Cody Rhodes. Big E. Seth Rollins. The list goes on and on.



Screw it. The story is there. It’s in front of all of us. Sami Zayn should beat Reigns.



Think of THAT moment. Wrestling Twitter debates who should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns constantly. Cody Rhodes. Big E. Seth Rollins. The list goes on and on. Screw it. The story is there. It’s in front of all of us. Sami Zayn should beat Reigns. Think of THAT moment.

Sean “Spaces” Davis @Sean_Davi @WalderSports Honestly either Jey or Sami. So much more to tell in a Jey Uso story IMO @WalderSports Honestly either Jey or Sami. So much more to tell in a Jey Uso story IMO

Reigns' historic reign as the Universal Champion has seen him beat the likes of Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and other top names over the last two years.

Earlier this year, at WrestleMania 38, The Head of the Table unified the Universal and WWE Championship as he was declared as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns' next title defense is against Logan Paul

Roman Reigns' next defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be against Logan Paul.

The two men initially crossed paths when Reigns was invited as a guest on Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. This eventually led to WWE confirming that the two men will cross paths at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.

WWE recently hosted a press conference in Las Vegas where the title match for Saudi Arabia was confirmed. Reigns and Paul confronted each other and almost engaged in a physical altercation after the champion shoved his upcoming opponent.

This will be The Maverick's third-ever match in WWE. He made his debut at WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match against The Mysterios while teaming up with The Miz.

Paul's first and only singles match in WWE was his SummerSlam 2022 bout against The A-Lister.

Do you think we could witness Sami Zayn cross paths with Roman Reigns down the road? Sound off in the comment section

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far