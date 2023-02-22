"Wrong winner as usual" - Wrestling fans disappointed as Jinder Mahal fails to win title at WWE event

Wrestling fans were disappointed after Bron Breakker defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the NXT Championship.

Last week, Jinder Mahal shocked the wrestling community when he interrupted Bron Breakker's promo to challenge him to a title match this week. Bron quickly accepted the challenge, and a match was set for tonight on NXT.

Both men put on a decent showing, but there wasn't anything special about the match, as fans knew who would win. While Jinder gained the early advantage, it didn't take long for Bron to fight back.

Earlier in the match, Indus Sher tried to get involved but was stopped by the Creed Brothers. A massive brawl broke out between the two teams.

The match ended suddenly when Bron Breakker hit Mahal with a spear after escaping from the Kalas.

Following the match, fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the match's outcome.

Check out some of the tweets below:

One fan suggested that they were tired of seeing Breakker as champion.

Eduardo Morales @Eduardo_Refugio @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal Because I don’t watch NXT on a regular basis, and based on the comments I’ve read, I see the fans have reached that point of a wrestler’s championship run where they’re tired of seeing him as champ, bored, over it, and desperate to see something new @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal Because I don’t watch NXT on a regular basis, and based on the comments I’ve read, I see the fans have reached that point of a wrestler’s championship run where they’re tired of seeing him as champ, bored, over it, and desperate to see something new

Another fan stated that Jinder Mahal should've won.

OUUCreative @OUUCreative @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal I think I speak for everyone when I say Jinder should've won. @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal I think I speak for everyone when I say Jinder should've won.

While one fan requested to have some new champions.

One fan predicted that Bron Breakker wouldn't survive on the main roster.

Based on the reactions, fans seem to be tired of Breakker as NXT Champion and want him to lose the title soon. Only time will tell when that happens.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes