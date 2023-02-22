Create

"Wrong winner as usual" - Wrestling fans disappointed as Jinder Mahal fails to win title at WWE event

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 22, 2023 09:35 IST
Jinder Mahal
Jinder Mahal is a former WWE Champion

Wrestling fans were disappointed after Bron Breakker defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the NXT Championship.

Last week, Jinder Mahal shocked the wrestling community when he interrupted Bron Breakker's promo to challenge him to a title match this week. Bron quickly accepted the challenge, and a match was set for tonight on NXT.

Both men put on a decent showing, but there wasn't anything special about the match, as fans knew who would win. While Jinder gained the early advantage, it didn't take long for Bron to fight back.

Earlier in the match, Indus Sher tried to get involved but was stopped by the Creed Brothers. A massive brawl broke out between the two teams.

The match ended suddenly when Bron Breakker hit Mahal with a spear after escaping from the Kalas.

He was pushed to the limit, but @bronbreakkerwwe beats @JinderMahal to retain his NXT Championship!#AndStill #WWENXT https://t.co/TU5mh8Eham

Following the match, fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the match's outcome.

Check out some of the tweets below:

@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal Wrong winner as usual
@WWENXT @WWE @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal https://t.co/cyFI0mSg5e
@WWENXT @WWE @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal Lowkey thought the match was alright
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal 😴
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal https://t.co/1q6Soj52mW
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal We wanted jinder
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal https://t.co/XmS2QsI2TM
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal One of the most overrated wrestlers of all just take the damn title away from him
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal I cant believe you’ve done this. https://t.co/wz2V24bwbP
@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal They sick of him 😂
@WWENXT @WWE @bronbreakkerwwe https://t.co/4OCyRS5OJO

One fan suggested that they were tired of seeing Breakker as champion.

@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal Because I don’t watch NXT on a regular basis, and based on the comments I’ve read, I see the fans have reached that point of a wrestler’s championship run where they’re tired of seeing him as champ, bored, over it, and desperate to see something new

Another fan stated that Jinder Mahal should've won.

@WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal I think I speak for everyone when I say Jinder should've won.

While one fan requested to have some new champions.

@WWENXT @WWE @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal Can we Please have some NEW CHAMPIONS it’s getting boring

One fan predicted that Bron Breakker wouldn't survive on the main roster.

@WWENXT @WWE @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal Dude is not surviving on the main roster when the time comes.

Based on the reactions, fans seem to be tired of Breakker as NXT Champion and want him to lose the title soon. Only time will tell when that happens.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

