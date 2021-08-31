"WTF was up with that"- Former WWE Champion on Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax's bizarre match on RAW

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax's bizarre outing on WWE RAW left many confused, with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley being one of them.

Charlotte took on Jax in a singles match on this week's edition of RAW. During the contest, it seemed like the duo were shooting at each other, making for quite an awkward visual. Several fans on social media pointed out the same, and WWE legend Mick Foley noticed it.

Foley took to Twitter to share his opinion about the match. Check out the tweet below:

"Just wondering...WTF was up with that #CharlotteVsNia match?" said Mick Foley.

Just wondering...WTF was up with that #CharlotteVsNia match? — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 31, 2021

Charlotte Flair was beaten clean by Nia Jax

Charlotte Flair is currently the RAW Women's Champion and is currently without a challenger for her title. Tonight's match with Jax was a non-title bout, and the win could probably propel the Irresistible Force back into the Championship picture.

The awkward spot in question saw Jax and Flair trading slaps and blows on multiple occasions, and fans noticed that both women looked frustrated.

The Queen ran into the ring ropes and stopped a Samoan Drop attempt by Jax at one point. She then executed an awkward-looking Scorpion Death Drop on Jax. Check out some clips from the match below, courtesy of WrestlingNewsCo:

Were Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax shooting? pic.twitter.com/ZgoYOFyL2a — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) August 31, 2021

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax shoot fight on #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bFJHP1Ckne — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) August 31, 2021

Nia vs. Charlotte UFC fight. Book it Dana. pic.twitter.com/ttuplGSCRR — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) August 31, 2021

Charlotte Flair and Jax looked completely out of sync during their RAW match, and one has to wonder what was going through their minds while exchanging slaps in their awkward encounter.

The reaction to their match wasn't a positive one in the least, and a lot of fans wouldn't be thrilled to see them square off again after tonight's underwhelming presentation.

We will update you with more news about what happened between Charlotte and Jax when it becomes available. What did you think of their match on RAW tonight? Sound off in the comments below!

