WWE: 14-time champion sets sights on top title over a year after last challenge

A 14-time champion showed up at a recent WWE show to set her sights on a top title.

After Tiffany Stratton won the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground on May 28, she invited all her counterparts out to the ring the following week on WWE NXT to celebrate with her. This was when she announced that there would be a number one contender's battle royale to decide her first challenger for the title. The announcement seems to have gotten Dana Brooke excited as well.

Dana Brooke showed up on NXT tonight and announced that she would be participating in the number one contender's battle royale.

This will be the first time that Brooke will be challenging for a shot at a top title since she competed in the second chance Fatal 4-Way match for the Women's Tag Team Championship on August 26, 2022.

Although she defended her 24/7 Championship against Nikki Cross on November 7, 2022, the 24/7 title is no longer active in WWE.

With the battle royale set to take place tonight, it will be interesting to see who will be the first one to challenge Tiffany Stratton.

Who do you think will win tonight? Sound off in the comments section.

