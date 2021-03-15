WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny wins Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop album

WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny has won the Grammy Award for the Best Latin Pop album. This is the first time he is claiming the iconic trophy, having previously been nominated five times over the past few years at the event. The Puerto Rican rapper was given the award for his album "YHLQMDLG".

WWE broke the news about the 24/7 Champion's Grammy award victory via their website.

Bad Bunny may have only won his first Grammy award, but the WWE 24/7 Champion will be adding it to a stacked trophy cabinet. Throughout his music career, the Puerto Rican rapper has won 72 different musical awards.

Bad Bunny's 2021 has been off to a great start, having won the Grammy just one month after his 24/7 Championship victory. The rapper also performed with the title on Saturday Night Live.

What is next for Bad Bunny in WWE?

Bad Bunny will surely be returning to WWE on a high-note following his success at Grammy Awards. However, he will have to look over his shoulder, considering the Puerto Rican rapper is holding the 24/7 Championship. There will definitely be a lot of WWE Superstars looking to knock Bad Bunny off his perch by taking away his title

While WWE Superstars like Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, and Tucker are always seeking an opportunity to win the gold, Bad Bunny would be wary of the threat posed by R-Truth. The 49-time 24/7 Champion will be looking to get his "baby" back at all costs.

In addition to this, there have been some heated exchanges between Bad Bunny and various top Superstars in the company such as The Miz and Elias.

Advertisement

Rumors have even been floating around about a possible tag team match at WrestleMania 37 featuring Bad Bunny and Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison.

What do you think is next in line for Bad Bunny's WWE career? Let us know in the comments below.