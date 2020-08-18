WWE 24/7 Championship changes hands on RAW 

The Hurt Business have had a rough August. Monday Night RAW's trio lost quite a bit of gold a few weeks ago, with MVP failing to officially capture the United States Championship, and Shelton Benjamin losing the 24/7 Title to Akira Tozawa.

Shelton Benjamin had an opportunity to put MVP back in a good position at SummerSlam tonight, facing Apollo Crews. If he'd won, it would've given MVP the ability to have Benjamin and Bobby Lashley at ringside during their title match.

Unfortunately, it didn't work out for Benjamin, or MVP. Still, Things weren't all bad for the Gold Standard.

Shelton Benjamin steals the WWE 24/7 Championship on RAW

A distraction from R-Truth allowed Crews to beat Benjamin earlier in the night. Luckily for Benjamin, he had a quick redemption on RAW. R-Truth ran back down the ramp, hoping to escape Akira Tozawa and his cronies.

Unfortunately for Truth, he was met by a big boot from the former Intercontinental Champion. It knocked Truth out cold, giving Benjamin his second reign with the 24/7 Championship.

Benjamin and the rest of the Hurt Business will be in action later on tonight in a six-man elimination tag against Apollo Crews and two partners of his choosing.