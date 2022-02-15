WWE 2K22 photo shows nixed plans for Randy Savage inspired gear for Elias

Did WWE 2K22 just spoil the Randy Savage tribute-type character that was initially planned for Elias?

Elias hasn't been seen on WWE programming in quite some time following a series of vignettes that were designed to reboot his character. Before his return, his new character's direction was rejected by Vince McMahon, and he's been in limbo ever since.

It was reported at the time that Elias' new gimmick would be somewhat inspired by WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage, but we had no idea what to expect from that.

Today 2K released more roster ratings for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game. Among them was Elias, with a 75 overall rating. But the most interesting revelation was the roster photo itself sporting him in gear that has never been seen on WWE programming before. You can check out the attire in the embedded tweet below.

How much of the roster will be revealed for WWE 2K22 tomorrow?

We're less than a month away from the release of WWE 2K22, and fans of the franchise are getting anxious over the lack of info that 2K has provided them regarding the size of this year's roster.

With the staggering number of releases since between WWE 2K20 and 2K22, the WWE Universe is understandably nervous over what the size of this year's roster is going to be.

As of this writing, 2K has announced less than 60 names for 2K22 with a big "Ratings Reveal" special scheduled for tomorrow on G4 and UpUpDownDown. If the video is any indication, it appears that only 24 new names will be announced on tomorrow's special. If that ends up filling out the roster beyond whatever DLC is planned for this game, it will go down as one of the smallest rosters a WWE video game has had in quite some time.

While 2K promises that this year's game "hits different" compared to years past, will that matter to fans if the roster isn't up to their standards? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Randy Savage-inspired gear for Elias? Are you excited to try out WWE 2K22 when it launches next month? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

