WWE: 50 Greatest Tag Teams special series to debut June 2

This year, WWE created many controversies among the WWE Universe when they released the 50 Greatest Women Superstars series on Peacock and the WWE Network.

WWE might be looking to get people talking again as it will be releasing a new series soon with the 50 greatest tag teams of all time. The first episode will drop on June 2.

The first episode of this new WWE series will coincide with "Tag Team Week," which marks the 50th anniversary of the WWE World Tag Team titles.

Breezango to host WWE's 50 Greatest Tag Teams series

Former NXT Tag Team Champions Fandango and Tyler Breeze, better known as Breezango, will host the series. It will also be narrated by Matt Camp of WWE's The Bump.

WWE's 50 Greatest Tag Teams is a five-part series that will conclude on June 30.

WWE hasn't necessarily respected tag team wrestling in recent years. However, there's no debate over how many Hall of Fame-worthy acts have stepped inside a WWE ring over the last several decades.

You can expect to see tag teams like The Legion of Doom (Road Warriors), The New Day, APA, The Hart Foundation, The New Age Outlaws, and more grace this list.

There are three tag teams in particular that most fans will expect to see near the top of this list. Those would be The Dudley Boyz, Edge and Christian, and The Hardy Boyz.

Bully Ray, who saw the series announcement this afternoon on social media, shared his thoughts on who the top three teams should be.

"Heres your Top 3. Gonna be interesting to see who the other 47 are," Bully Ray tweeted.

