Six-time WWE champion Mickie James recently announced the next move in her illustrious wrestling career in a tweet.

Last year Mickie James opened up about her time with WWE in an interview with Busted Open Radio. The superstar disclosed how she wanted her career to end with WWE but she had to leave the company.

The superstar was last seen on IMPACT Wrestling before she vacated the Knockouts World Title. She was forced to do so after not being medically cleared to take part in IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion.

Today she sent out a tweet from her new Twitter page, Mickey James Masterclass:

"Announcement 📣 July 20-22nd 2023. The very 1st @MickieJames Masterclass in conjunction with @MCWWrestling. Limited spots available for this exclusive 3day event #MJMC designed to help you elevate your mind, body, work, & career."

This is what Mickie James tweeted from her main account:

"I am so excited to announce this adventure I’ve been working on to put together for you. For the 1st time ever I am hosting my very own @MJMasterclass with @MCWWrestling 7/20-22. Only 25 spots are available to insure I get plenty of 1 on 1 time with everyone who attends."

Mickie James is also a country singer, and her music has been well-received by her fans.

Despite having moved away from the wrestling ring for the moment, the former champion stays connected with current superstars, showing her respect for them. Recently she tweeted about Trinity Fatu.

Fans react to former WWE champion's new plans

Fans seem to be happy about the former WWE women's champion's plans to host a masterclass and even praised Mickie James for giving back to the community.

The Starkman @Starkman55 @MickieJames @MJMasterclass @MCWWrestling Wrestlers give their bodies...the good ones their souls...champions give ALL...but it takes a LEGEND to GIVE BACK....im just a fan but im so pleased to see this and hope it goes great sorely needed in the business @MickieJames @MJMasterclass @MCWWrestling Wrestlers give their bodies...the good ones their souls...champions give ALL...but it takes a LEGEND to GIVE BACK....im just a fan but im so pleased to see this and hope it goes great sorely needed in the business

Others called her a GOAT.

Some are excited and can't wait to see how the next chapter in her career goes.

It will be interesting to see how Mickie James' plans pan out. Fans have already wished her good luck and are happy that she's starting another chapter in her career that also involves them.

What do you think about Mickie James' new plans? Let us know in the comments section below.

