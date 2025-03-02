WWE abruptly cancels Elimination Chamber post-show appearances of two major stars

Elimination Chamber will go down in the books as one of the best shows in the event's history in WWE, if not the best! The post-show presser was also pretty engaging, but it has now been revealed Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus' appearances were canceled.

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus formed a dream alliance in Toronto and as expected, picked up a win over Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match.

Stratton posted on her Instagram Stories after the match that she and her legendary tag team partner would appear at the post-show press conference.

However, as noted by the Female Locker Room handle on X, WWE seemingly pulled Trish and Tiffy from the event.

The Elimination Chamber post-show featured Triple H, The Rock, and John Cena addressing journalists and looking back on one of the most newsworthy premium live events in recent times.

WWE Elimination Chamber had multiple moments that will be talked about for years

Elimination Chamber wasn't just about John Cena's long-awaited heel turn but WWE went all in when it came to surprises.

The show kicked off with Jade Cargill returning to take Naomi out of the Women's Elimination Chamber, a match eventually won by Bianca Belair.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's unsanctioned showdown was a phenomenal grudge match as advertised that ended with KO getting the win over his real-life friend and on-screen adversary. Randy Orton made his comeback after the match to stop Owens from delivering further damage to Zayn.

Orton almost hit the Punt Kick as Owens escaped and set the stage for a highly-anticipated faceoff in the coming weeks.

The main event had some star power, to say the least, as John Cena and CM Punk were the final two survivors in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Cena prevailed over his old rival and followed the match by giving fans something they had waited for ages.

The Franchise Player joined forces with The Rock and Travis Scott to lay out Cody Rhodes and conclude an Elimination Chamber that most won't forget in a long time.

