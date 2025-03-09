WWE accidentally spoils John Cena's future post-WrestleMania 41

John Cena is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. As WWE prepares for their biggest event of the year, they might have accidentally spoiled Cena's upcoming plans following WrestleMania.

Ad

Cena became the No. 1 Contender for Rhodes' title after outlasting five other superstars in an Elimination Chamber match. After The American Nightmare turned down The Rock's offer to become the Corporate Champion, The Cenation Leader finally let his inner villain win and joined The Final Boss in one of the most shocking heel turns in WWE history.

As we head to WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes already addressed what happened this past Friday on SmackDown. John Cena, on the other hand, won't be on WWE television until the March 17 episode of RAW in Belgium, as well as two more shows during the European tour.

Ad

Trending

It's unclear how many more dates Cena has on his farewell tour, but fans can check another one off on their list. He is advertised to appear on the April 25 episode of SmackDown, which is the first one after WrestleMania 41. It's certainly possible that Cena could be celebrating his record-breaking 17th world title in that same show.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

For those wondering, fans can visit WWE.com to confirm John Cena's appearance for the April 25 edition of SmackDown. It will be held at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Matt Hardy reacts to John Cena's heel turn

Speaking on a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, one-half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions shared his honest feelings on John Cena's shocking heel turn. Matt explained how it was absolute 'cinema' and gave props to everyone involved.

Ad

"I thought it was very well done. I thought it was great. I think it is good for business. I think John was very generous in being up for it and I would imagine he's pretty excited for it with everything being considered. (...) When you see the thing where he pulls him in, he hugs him, the facial expression changes, Rock looks at him and does the thing, that was cinema," Matt said. [H/T - Fighful]

Ad

The Hardy Boyz are not currently signed to WWE, but they are allowed to appear on NXT due to the Stamford-based company's working partnership with TNA Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback