WWE accused of burying Bayley by veteran

WWE has been accused of burying Bayley by a veteran. In recent weeks, the former WWE Women's Champion appears to be torn between which direction she should go in as far as her on-screen character is concerned.

While she struggles to find her identity, former WWE writer Vince Russo has questioned her recent name-dropping during a segment on the company's weekly programming. Last week on SmackDown, Becky Lynch had a back-and-forth promo with CM Punk. After Punk mentioned that he could call Bayley for help, The Man said she had already "kicked her a**."

However, this didn't go down well with Russo. Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, Russo said there was no need to mention The Role Model in the segment just to have Lynch run her down.

"Before AJ Lee comes out, and everybody knows she's coming out. Unless you're brain-dead, everybody knows she's coming out. What's the first thing Becky Lynch does? She buries every other woman wrestler. I'm not afraid of Bayley, and I'm not afraid of... Why would you do that? What is the point of burying Bayley...? You don't do that, Coach! There's no reason to do that," he said.

You can watch the video below:

Russo was also critical of how Becky Lynch reacted when AJ Lee came out. According to the WWE veteran, The Man acting afraid of Lee, who hasn't wrestled in a decade and doesn't have an intimidating presence, wasn't good booking from the Triple H-led creative team.

Bayley went back and forth with herself on this week's WWE RAW

This week on RAW, we saw the former Damage CTRL leader once again going back and forth with her split personalities. She talked about not wanting to hurt Lyra Valkyria.

She then switched between her Hugger and Role Model personas and struggled with the inner voices. The former world champion ended the segment saying she'll make it right.

It will be interesting to see how this angle unfolds and what WWE has planned for The Role Model in the coming weeks.

