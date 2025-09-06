“Look at the size of AJ Lee” - WWE veteran points out major mistake with Becky Lynch (Exclusive)

The most recent episode of WWE SmackDown was a memorable one for all fans. The episode marked arguably the biggest return the company has seen since CM Punk came back in 2023, as his wife, AJ Lee, returned to WWE after more than a decade away.

Fans were anticipating AJ's return over the last week and were not disappointed. However, WWE veteran Vince Russo pointed out a major mistake with Becky Lynch, who seemed to tremble in fear as AJ's music hit and continued to do so as she did a trademark skip and jump around the ring.

While addressing the segment on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo was annoyed at Becky's reaction. He said that the reaction would've been fine if it were some monster-sized wrestler coming back and not for AJ Lee, who's smaller in size than Becky.

"That look on her [face]. Who is telling her to play it that way, man? I mean, come on, bro, listen, look at the size of AJ Lee. The proper response is you smile, and now if you're the man, if you're a real competitor, you're going to [be like], you know, okay, yeah, great. You know what I'm saying? You're going to smile. Unless it is a monster coming down the ramp." Russo said.

He added:

"If it's a monster, you've got that holy s**t look. What did I get myself into? When it's somebody that weighs less than you and they're skipping to my Lou, you can't have a look on your face like freaking King Kong and Godzilla are walking down. Like, come on, Becky." Russo said.

Becky Lynch slapped CM Punk on RAW, and Punk warned her that she would regret it. She slapped him again during the final segment of WWE SmackDown, which led to AJ's return, who entered the ring and attacked Becky, giving her a slap of her own, which sent both Becky and Seth Rollins reeling.

