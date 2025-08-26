WWE accused of major hypocrisy with Liv Morgan’s absence; wrestling veteran shoots on creative team (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized the company's hypocrisy with Liv Morgan. The star is currently out of action with an injury.

Ad

The Judgment Day member has been one of the biggest stars in the company over the last two years. She picked up an injury during a match with Kairi Sane on the June 16 episode of RAW. She was unable to compete, and Sane was declared the winner by the referee's decision.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo noted that Xavier Woods was also injured but was being utilized in a non-wrestling capacity by the creative team. The former tag team champion was at ringside with Grayson Waller for Kofi Kingston's match against Penta. The veteran writer questioned why WWE couldn't use a major star like Liv in a similar role. He felt Morgan was a more central character, and it would do her good to get some TV time despite the injury.

Ad

Trending

"Bro, I'm hearing that Xavier is hurt. I think Xavier is hurt, and he's gonna be out of action for a while. This is what I don't get. I swear to God. Xavier Woods has not meant anything in I can't tell you how long. But yet, he's hurt, and he's on the show and Liv Morgan is not. That's where I'm like, what? You've got a bonafide star who's hurt not on the show. You've got a guy who means absolutely nothing hurt, and on the show."

Ad

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

In Liv Morgan's absence, The Judgment Day has managed to maintain its dominance on the roster. However, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam.

It will be interesting to see how Liv Morgan reacts to the loss when she returns to the WWE.

While using quotes from the article, remember to credit Sportskeeda for the transcript and embed the source video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More