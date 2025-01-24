WWE acknowledges legendary 11-time World Champion currently in AEW; Netflix sends a message: "Brought us all to tears"

The 2025 Royal Rumble event is right around the corner. The event has seen some memorable returns and debuts of various superstars such as Edge and AJ Styles. WWE recently posted a video of 'The Rated R Superstar' Adam Copeland previously known as 'Edge' in WWE on their Instagram page (WWE on Netflix).

WWE acknowledged the 11-time World Champion by posting a video of his ground-breaking return at the 2020 Royal Rumble. The two-time Royal Rumble winner retired in 2011 as the World Heavyweight Champion. After nine years on the shelf, The Ultimate Opportunist made his return to wrestling in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match as the 21st entrant. WWE posted a video on their Instagram featuring the moment.

"Edge's return brought us all to tears," WWE on Instagram captioned the video.

WWE recently posted a director's cut of the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The video begins with a clip of 'Their Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar who also hasn't made a WWE appearance since 2023, entering the match. The video featured some unseen clips from The Rated R Superstar's Rumble return which left the fans in awe.

While WWE kickstarted their Netflix Era, Edge recently returned from injury in AEW

On January 6, 2025, Monday Night RAW debuted on Netflix making a shift from cable television. The episode had a stacked match card featuring CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins as the main event and appearances from legends such as The Rock. Elsewhere, Copeland returned from injury at AEW's Worlds End pay-per-view kickstarting his feud with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders.

Adam Copeland got injured at the 2024 Double or Nothing event while defending his TNT Championship against Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match. He suffered a fractured tibia during the match. The Rated R Superstar was stripped of the TNT Championship by The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) on the following episode of Dynamite.

Ever since his return at AEW Worlds End 2024, he has been feuding with the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and The Death Riders alongside FTR (formerly known as The Revival in WWE).

