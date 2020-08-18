WWE address future of RAW Underground after move to Amway Center

A few weeks back, WWE decided to debut RAW Underground on an episode of WWE RAW. RAW Underground entails matches that have no rules. The concept was reported as Shane McMahon's brainchild.

When Shane McMahon was advertised for WWE RAW, many fans speculated why Vince McMahon's son would return to WWE TV. Fans' questions were answered when he debuted WWE's very own version of MMA.

RAW Underground is speculated to take place from a room in the Performance Center. Now that WWE has officially shifted out of the Performance Center and into the Amway Center in Orlando, many fans were worried about the future of RAW Underground.

WWE's plans for RAW Underground after shift to Amway Center

A few days ago, reports stated that WWE has shifted out of its Performance Center and has found a new home for its shows in the Amway Center in Orlondo.

WWE confirmed the report when it announced the WWE ThunderDome experience that gives fans a chance to watch the show LIVE and appear at the arena through a giant screen. Not much is known about the setup, but it is likely to go LIVE this weekend with WWE SummerSlam around the corner.

With its shows no more taking place at the WWE Performance Center, many fans speculated about the how WWE would handle RAW Underground. To the fans' delight, on this week's episode of WWE RAW, Shane McMahon announced that Dolph Ziggler and Ivar would go one on one on RAW Underground next week. McMahon's announcement confirms that RAW Underground will still take place after WWE shifts base to the Amway Center.

On this week's RAW Underground, Erik of the Viking Raiders was seen annihilating someone. Dolph Ziggler stepped up to Erik and said that he could do better. The confrontation led to an impromptu match between the two WWE Superstars. The Showoff won the match after Erik passed out of a Rear Naked Chokehold.

Ivar didn't like the fact that Ziggler beat his Tag Team partner and shoved The Showoff off the platform. With Ivar so fired up, it will be interesting to see how the duo's match plays out next week.