WWE adds fire to Drew McIntyre's title quest before his Clash at the Castle showdown with Damian Priest

WWE cranks up the heat for Drew McIntyre's World Title chase before he faces Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Title at Clash at the Castle 2024. He will face a four-time World Champion on the June 14 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

During the King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia, Triple H announced that The Judgment Day member will put his title on the line against The Scottish Warrior. The match would be held in McIntyre's homeland, Scotland.

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, the 38-year-old star and Priest were involved in an intense promo battle. Things almost went south after The Judgment Day member got under McIntyre's skin by bringing up his wife, but Braun Strowman interrupted the segment.

After making the high-stakes World Heavyweight Championship match against The Archer of Infamy official, WWE announced that Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are set to clash on the final SmackDown before Clash at the Castle in Glasglow, Scotland. The match will be featured as a dark match since both superstars are from the Monday Night RAW roster.

Check out the match announcement made by WWE on their website:

Drew McIntyre takes a hilarious shot at Damian Priest following WWE RAW

As mentioned earlier, the two WWE Superstars went the distance to belittle each other on Monday Night RAW before their title match in Scotland. However, The Scottish Warrior didn't stop there.

Following the red show, the 38-year-old star shared a video of Jack Swagger's (now Jack Hager in AEW) forgettable promo. Drew McIntyre asserted that every Damian Priest promo after Rhea Ripley's injury sounded as boring as Swagger's.

Check out the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's tweet below:

As of now, CM Punk is off television. But fans have speculated that The Straight Edge Superstar could cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle 2024. It remains to be seen if Punk becomes a nightmare for The Scottish Warrior in his home country.

