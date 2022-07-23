WWE adds a huge Stephanie McMahon segment to this week's SmackDown after Vince McMahon's retirement

WWE has confirmed that interim CEO Stephanie McMahon will kick off this week's episode of SmackDown following the announcement of Vince McMahon's retirement.

Several reports alleging Vince McMahon of paying "hush money" to former WWE employees recently emerged. Following this, it was announced that his daughter Stephanie McMahon would serve as the company's interim CEO.

Her husband and multi-time WWE World Champion Triple H also made his return to WWE in a new role. He has now been confirmed as the new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, taking over from John Laurinaitis.

The announcement of The Billion Dollar Princess opening SmackDownn was made via the company's official Twitter handle. This comes just hours after Mr. McMahon confirmed his retirement on social media, courtesy of a tweet that caught everyone by surprise.

Vince McMahon received tons of messages on social media from WWE Superstars and legends

Taking to Twitter, Mr. McMahon thanked the WWE Universe as he stepped away from his duties at the company. The 76-year-old served as the CEO and Chairman for years, and his retirement is arguably not something that was anticipated by many.

In response to his statement on Twitter, several current and former superstars reacted with some heartwarming messages.

Legends like Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, and Eric Bischoff also sent their regards to the former CEO.

In recent weeks, McMahon has appeared on WWE programming on a few occasions. He made his presence known during John Cena's 20th Anniversary celebrations a few weeks ago on RAW and has also appeared on SmackDown.

It remains to be seen what Stephanie McMahon will have to say as she opens the blue brand tonight.

