WWE adds stipulation to Triple Threat match on RAW

On the upcoming edition of RAW, the WWE Universe is going to witness a Triple Threat match to determine the No. 1 contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship.

The match will pit AJ Styles, Riddle, and Keith Lee against each other, with the winner bagging a shot at the title at the WWE TLC 2020 pay-per-view.

Now, as per WWE's official Twitter handle, a stipulation has been added to the Triple Threat No. 1 contender match. The outing will now be a "Sudden Death Triple Threat match". Check out the tweet below:

Who will earn the opportunity to challenge @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWEChampionship?



It's a Sudden Death Triple Threat Match tomorrow night on #WWERaw between @RealKeithLee, @SuperKingofBros & @AJStylesOrg! — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2020

The winner on RAW will get a chance to go at it with Drew McIntyre

Riddle, Keith Lee, and AJ Styles are all determined to win the Sudden Death Triple Threat Match and head to TLC to battle Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. This one's going to be a must-see bout between three of RAW's top Superstars.

As per Wikipedia, Sudden Death is a form of competition where play ends as soon as one competitor is ahead of the others, with that competitor becoming the winner.

The inclusion of the stipulation has left fans speculating as to how it's going to impact the Triple Threat match, and how is it any different from a normal three-man outing. Fans won't have to wait for long to find out how it all plays out on RAW.