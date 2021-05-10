WWE adds two new matches to Monday Night RAW

If you're planning to tune into tomorrow's Monday Night RAW, hopefully, you're a fan of big tag team matches. WWE has announced two new multi-person tag affairs for the upcoming episode.

The newly-formed team of Randy Orton and Riddle - R-K-Bro - will join forces with The New Day in an eight-man clash. They will face Jaxson Ryker & Elias and the RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos.

It's an important match in the WWE RAW tag division, as a win for R-K-Bro could shoot them into the title picture. The New Day are also vying to reclaim the belts they lost at WrestleMania 37.

There will also be a six-woman tag team match on this week's WWE RAW. Asuka joins Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke to face Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler.

Charlotte and Asuka will challenge Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rose and Brooke are currently embroiled in a feud with the Women's Tag Team Champs.

The description on WWE's official website reads:

Payback will be up for grabs when four of Raw’s most impressive tandems share the ring this Monday night.

The New Day & R-K-Bro will band together to face the Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos, as well as Jaxson Ryker & Elias. The New Day fell short in their bid to reclaim tag team gold last week against The Phenomenal One & his own personal colossus. The team of Randy Orton & Riddle secured their second straight win in as many tries with an emphatic defeat of Ryker & Elias.

Catch the massive Eight-Man Tag Team Match this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

---------------------

A pair of rivalries converge as Asuka joins forces with Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke against Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

The Empress and The Queen will be less than a week away from their Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match that also includes titleholder Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash. Also, Rose & Brooke have been on a crusade of pranks to embarrass the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions but will now have to share the ring with the imposing duo.

Don’t miss the hard-hitting clash this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

WWE RAW will also showcase a heavyweight clash

Away from the tag team contests, WWE has already confirmed a singles match that will take place on Monday Night RAW.

Ahead of defending his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, Bobby Lashley will face another of his challengers, Drew McIntyre, tomorrow. Last week, Lashley defeated the third contender of the triple threat bout, Braun Strowman, in WWE RAW's main event.

Tomorrow night, viewers should also expect to see the latest from Alexa Bliss and Lilly, Sheamus' supposed United States Championship Open Challenge, and more.

Which of these three announced matches are you most looking forward to? Should McIntyre beat Lashley ahead of Sunday's pay-per-view, or should The All Mighty reign supreme once more? Sound off in the comments section below.