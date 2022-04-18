WWE adverts reveal which RAW Superstar is considered the equivalent of Roman Reigns

Has WWE finally found their equal to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

Over the last few years, WWE has made it abundantly clear that The Tribal Chief is head and shoulders above everyone else on the company's roster. But has that recently changed?

Recent WWE ads have been advertising former All Elite Wrestling star Cody Rhodes as the face of RAW, putting him on equal footing with The Head of the Table in official television commercials.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo WWE TV ads have Cody Rhodes featured as the top star on #WWERaw WWE TV ads have Cody Rhodes featured as the top star on #WWERaw https://t.co/9TDuIdNKpt

It's apparent that WWE management realizes what they have in Cody Rhodes and are intent on treating him like a main event star. Whether that will entice other AEW talent to jump ship in coming years remains to be seen.

Will Cody Rhodes be the one to defeat Roman Reigns?

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hasn't been pinned on WWE programming since November of 2019. This has led many in the WWE Universe to wonder who will be the one to finally score a pinfall victory over The Tribal Chief.

Cody Rhodes' first promo back on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 38 could prove to be very telling in regards to future plans with The Head of the Table. The American Nightmare made it clear that his priority in signing with WWE was to win the WWE Championship, which his father never managed to do.

If Cody wants to capture the title in order to fill that hole in his family's legacy, Roman Reigns would be the man to beat in order to turn that dream into a reality.

While it's impossible to know WWE's long-term plans, many fans believe that the company wouldn't have allowed The American Nightmare to cut that promo on RAW if it wasn't in the cards.

What do you make of these new WWE advertisements? Do you think The American Nightmare is on equal footing with The Head of the Table? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

