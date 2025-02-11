"WWE ain't running from anybody" - Wrestling veteran discusses possible truth behind NXT's move to Tuesdays (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently discussed WWE's decision to move NXT to Tuesday nights. The show has now emerged as WWE's third brand.

NXT has undergone several changes over the last few years. However, under the guidance of Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, the company has once again emerged as the breeding ground for up-and-coming talent. While the show earlier aired on Wednesday nights, in April 2021 the promotion started airing its shows on Tuesdays.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer felt that NXT moving to Tuesdays was a network-led decision. He dismissed any speculation that Triple H and Co. were shying away from their competition, AEW, who aired their flagship show, Dynamite, on Wednesday nights.

"That might have been a network decision. We don't know. WWE ain't running from anybody. If the network felt this show could do better on Tuesday night, maybe they had something better for Wednesday nights. I'm sure they were involved in that decision. WWE doesn't control the programming of the network. So I'm sure they had a lot to do with it." [From 1:58 onwards]

WWE has a new show named Evolve that will soon take the primetime slot on Wednesday nights. The show will feature thrilling in-ring action from prospects hoping to make it to NXT or even RAW and SmackDown.

The show is slated to premiere on Tubi from March 5 with new episodes coming out every week.

