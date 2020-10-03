WWE to air 205 Live special highlighting Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott and Santos Escobar

At NXT TakeOver on Sunday, the NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will put his belt on the line against Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. The two Superstars work double duty on both NXT and WWE 205 Live, and the Purple brand has decided to air a special episode tonight highlighting the champion and challenger.

Swerve and Santos Escobar have been in a heated feud throughout the summer of 2020. However, their history in the company dates back to the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament where Swerve picked up the only victory anyone has over Santos Escobar, then known as El Hijo Del Fantasma.

With the NXT Cruiserweight Championship being defended on a TakeOver for the first time in the title's history, the Land of the Cruiserweights wanted to set full focus on the top two stars of 205 Live.

Vic Joseph to host WWE 205 Live special for NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match

WWE revealed today that instead of the usual three-match, 30-minute episode of 205 Live, they would be doing something different tonight.

Tonight's #205Live will dive into the heated rivalry between @EscobarWWE and @swerveconfident ahead of their NXT Cruiserweight Title bout this Sunday at #NXTTakeOver: 31!



Vic Joseph will host tonight's 205 Live highlighting the best of the feud between Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Santos Escobar. Be sure to tune into the WWE Network immediately following WWE SmackDown tonight to get this unique look into the feud and what we can expect on October 4th at NXT TakeOver.