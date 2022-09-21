"I found out through Facebook" – WWE seemingly never contacted Bruiser Brody's family regarding Hall of Fame induction (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestler Bruiser Brody's wife Barbara Goodish recently spoke about her husband's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame under the legacy wing. Goodish also detailed how she never received a call from the company regarding the same.

Through his hard-hitting wrestling style, Brody became one of the biggest stars of the '80s. The six-foot-eight monster wreaked havoc in every promotion he set foot on, having stellar matches with Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, and many more. He won several titles across the globe and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

On this week's UnSKripted podcast, Barabara mentioned that she saw the announcement on Facebook. She clarified that, at first, it seemed like a rumor because she hadn't heard anything from the company. She was proud of the achievement but felt somebody should have reached out to her.

"I'll be nice. I did not know that he was being inducted into the legacy Hall of Fame until I saw somebody put it on Facebook. Then I thought, 'Well somebody's made a mistake. Surely somebody would've told me.' I mean, this is quite an important event, that's very proud he's being added in WWE. Yes, it was true and nobody told me. I found out through Facebook." [13:25 - 13:55]

Barbara spoke about a similar incident with WWE Hall of Famer Wahoo McDaniel

During the conversation, Brody's widow also detailed her meeting with Wahoo McDaniel's family. She recalled that McDaniel's family had also not heard about his induction from WWE back in 2019.

"I went to this gathering a few years ago, that's up in Charlotte, the big one they have every year and I met Karen McDonald. Well, it just so happened that Wahoo, the same year went into the Hall of Fame, the legacy Hall of Fame. So yes, we had something to talk about because we both felt like, we were kind of shut. We were put on the air because Wahoo McDaniel and Bruiser Brody were very big at the time and both of us didn't know anything about this." [14:12 - 14:48]

WWE @WWE It's an honor to welcome these Legacy inductees into the 2019 @WWE Hall of Fame! #WWEHOF It's an honor to welcome these Legacy inductees into the 2019 @WWE Hall of Fame! #WWEHOF https://t.co/bMGgAJV0HT

Despite the alleged lack of communication between the company and Barbara, she professed how proud she was of her husband for this accolade.

